Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

Artist Collaborates With the Wind Bringing Colorful Fabrics To Life in Dreamy Photos

By Margherita Cole on April 7, 2021
Photographs of Tulle Floating Over Landscapes by Thomas Jackson

“Tulle no. 22,” Point Reyes National Seashore, California, 2020

Working with the elements can often feel like an uphill battle, especially for photographers. But California-based artist Thomas Jackson has adapted to the challenge by letting the wind be a collaborator in his art. Together, man and nature created a series of dreamy images featuring the mutable forms of colorful tulle soaring over Californian seascapes on the back of a strong breeze.

“Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about the possibility of human-made systems working in sync with nature, rather than in opposition to it,” Jackson tells My Modern Met. “With this latest body of work, I’ve explored that theme in my own modest way by trying to create sculptures that respond to the elements instead of resisting them.” To do this, the artist needed a material that would withstand the weather. He chose nylon tulle because it is lightweight, flexible, highly durable, and can be used for multiple shoots.

“In the past, I’ve viewed the wind as a threat to my outdoor installations, which are often quite fragile, but in 2020 I embraced California’s strong offshore breezes as my artistic collaborator, the force that could transform lifeless scraps of fabric into fast-moving brush fires, rolling fog, wildflower super blooms, or other natural phenomena,” he continues. While the nebulous textiles resemble kites in some of the images, in others, their forms take on a more cottony appearance.

The series takes place primarily on the scenic shores of Point Reyes and Stinson Beach in northern California, near San Francisco. “The initial inspiration for the series was fire,” Jackson explains. “As a California resident living in a vulnerable area, the threat of fire and the resulting pollution became a constant preoccupation. Once I started shooting, however, the work took on a life of its own. Some of the installations ended up resembling fire, but others assumed more abstract, inscrutable forms. The wind, it turned out, is an unreliable artistic collaborator, and many of the shoots turned out completely different from what I initially envisioned. However, fire remains the guiding inspiration for this series as I go forward.”

Scroll down to see more colorful photographs by Jackson, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Artist Thomas Jackson “harnesses the wind” in his newest series of photographs.

Photographs of Tulle Floating Over Landscapes by Thomas Jackson

“Tulle no. 23,” Point Reyes National Seashore, California, 2020

His dreamy images capture colorful tulle floating over Californian seascapes.

Photographs of Tulle Floating Over Landscapes by Thomas Jackson

“Tulle no. 18,” Point Reyes National Seashore, California, 2020

The wind transforms the lifeless fabric into living things that grow and billow with the breeze.

Photographs of Tulle Floating Over Landscapes by Thomas Jackson

“Tulle no. 14,” Point Reyes National Seashore, California, 2020

Photographs of Tulle Floating Over Landscapes by Thomas Jackson

“Tulle no. 12,” Stinson Beach, California, 2020

Photographs of Tulle Floating Over Landscapes by Thomas Jackson

“Tulle no. 11,” Stinson Beach, California, 2020

Photographs of Tulle Floating Over Landscapes by Thomas Jackson

“Tulle no. 8,” Point Reyes National Seashore, California, 2020

Thomas Jackson: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Thomas Jackson.

Related Articles:

Dancing Light Paintings Contour Nature With Fiery Streaks of Illumination

Immersive Installation Suspends a Field of Grass From the Ceiling to Contemplate the Nature of Goodbyes

Dazzling Projections Transform Iconic Japanese Garden Into an Immersive Art Installation

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

21 Astrophotographers To Follow on Instagram for Your Daily Starry Delight
Dancing Light Paintings Contour Nature With Fiery Streaks of Illumination
Photographer Accidentally Captures Amazing Shot of a Shooting Star Over an Erupting Volcano
Magical Photos of Fireflies Lighting Up a Forest in Japan
Photographer Shows Her Dogs Nature’s Beauty After Rescuing Them From the Streets of Romania
Ethereal Ice Bubbles Emerge at the Surface of a Mystical Lake in Hokkaido, Japan

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Spectacular Slot Canyon Photo Fuses Fashion With Nature’s Effortless Beauty
35 Beautiful Winter Scenes to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Surreal Moon Photo Looks Like a Giant Eye Peeking Through Rock Arch in the Desert
20 Incredible Winning Images From the 2020 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest
Photographer Uses Drone Lighting to Make Earth Look Like a Distant Planet
Stunning Landscape Photo Captures the Incredible Ever-Changing Weather of Iceland

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.