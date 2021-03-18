Home / Art / Installation

Immersive Installation Suspends a Field of Grass From the Ceiling to Contemplate the Nature of Goodbyes

By Margherita Cole on March 18, 2021
French Exit Installation by Tadao Cern

“French Exit,” installation, 2020-2021

At the end of a party, there's often the question of how to best leave without making a fuss. Departing without saying goodbye is known as making a “French exit”—something Lithuania-based artist Tadao Cern relates to as a self-proclaimed introvert. “I cannot bear the attention that you get once you say that you have to go,” he tells My Modern Met. “A ping pong game starts in which you say ‘I have to go' and others reply ‘please don't go.'” His newest installation French Exit is named after and inspired by this relationship with goodbyes.

Cern suspended a field of dried grass from the ceiling to create an immersive viewing experience. Visitors walk underneath the golden plumes to consider both short-term and long-term farewells that they have to make in their lives. “The idea to create compositions of grass fields came into my mind because humankind has a constant urge to think about extinction and different variants of how the final days would look like and what would be the reason for it all,” Cern says.

“I tried to focus more on the aspect of what we would be missing the most during the last seconds of leaving this place,” the artist continues. “My guess—it would be something banal, like fields of wheat during the sunset… Banality is a result of such a strong love and affection with something/somebody that you even get sick of it. And hanging everything on the ceiling creates an illusion of floating for the viewer as if you are being taken to the sky.” Within the field are sections where the grass has been pressed down to form a circle and a straight-line trail. These reliefs in the field give the viewer a place to take in the glow of the upside-down pasture.

“The first sketches of French Exit were created very soon before the COVID pandemic hit us,” Cern explains. “A little bit more than half a year later I was diagnosed with a depression and anxiety disorder, which hit very hard and made me rethink the notions of the project and come back to them again. Everything started from just an idea and few sketches of it, but once the pandemic is over—hopefully we'll have a chance to contemplate our farewells in reality. If there is such a thing.”

Scroll down to see more images of French Exit, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Lithuania-based artist Tadao Cern suspended a field of dried grass from the ceiling.

French Exit Installation by Tadao Cern

The installation is entitled French Exit and encourages the viewer to contemplate goodbyes—both short-term and long-term.

French Exit Installation by Tadao CernFrench Exit Installation by Tadao CernFrench Exit Installation by Tadao CernFrench Exit Installation by Tadao CernFrench Exit Installation by Tadao Cern

Tadao Cern: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tadao Cern.

Related Articles:

Massive Macramé Installations Drape 37 Feet Across a Beautiful Getaway in Bali

Dynamic Art Installation Uses AI To Turn 200 Million Nature Images Into a Mesmerizing 3D Visual Experience

Dazzling Outdoor Installation Uses “Light Recipes” To Sustainably Inspire Plant Growth

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Beautiful Garden of “Transparent” Flowers Bloom in a Japanese Temple
Massive Macramé Installations Drape 37 Feet Across a Beautiful Getaway in Bali
Flowers Are Flowing Out of Ice Cream Trucks in New York
Artist Recreates His Lockdown Living Room Completely Out of Denim
Dynamic Art Installation Uses AI To Turn 200 Million Nature Images Into a Mesmerizing 3D Visual Experience
Dazzling Outdoor Installation Uses “Light Recipes” To Sustainably Inspire Plant Growth

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Fuses Ceramics Plates With Fringe To Explore Her Dual Heritage as a Mexican-American
Artist Pours Water Over Massive Flower Arrangement To Preserve Bright Blooms in Ice
Pulsating 60-Panel Light Installation Celebrates the Micro Beauty of Yellowstone National Park
Yayoi Kusama Has Two Immersive ‘Mirror Room’ Installations Coming To the Tate Modern
Italian Artist Transforms Old and Forgotten Trees Into Incredible Works of Art
Dazzling Projections Transform Iconic Japanese Garden Into an Immersive Art Installation

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.