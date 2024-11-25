Incredible Winners of the 2024 International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Over 3,600 entries were submitted by professional and amateur landscape photographers, and now the winners of the 11th annual International Landscape Photographer of the Year have been announced. Canadian photographer Andrew Mielzynski and Japanese photographer Ryohei Irie were singled out for having the best portfolio and individual image, respectively.

Mielzynski's portfolio captures everything from snowy white winters in Ontario to the rusty sands of the Atacama desert. The quality of his imagery helped push him over the edge this year, after he was named runner-up in last year's competition. The contest's judging chair, Peter Eastway, noted his tenacity and willingness to keep pushing his creativity.

“I think this year’s winner, Andrew Mielzynski, knows all about patience, perseverance, and determination, based on the quality of his winning portfolio. There’s also another reason why I suggest he has these qualities: last year he was a very close runner-up in these awards, so to be awarded first prize this year is a testament to the standard of his work. The Landscape Photographer of the Year requires more than a single good image–it requires four great images.”

In addition to the two major prize winners, several other photographs were singled out in categories like Skies, Ice & Snow, and Black & White. Shirley Wung's dazzling photo of fireflies whizzing through the woods in Taiwan won her the Forest category. In the Skies category, Italian photographer Federico Delucchi was singled out for his impressive photo of the Milky Way and the Aurora over northern Italy's Rocca la Meja.

All of the Top 101 photographs from this year's contest will be featured in the annual International Landscape Photographer of the Yearbook, which is available on the official website.

