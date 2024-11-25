Incredible Winners of the 2024 International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Mielzynski's portfolio captures everything from snowy white winters in Ontario to the rusty sands of the Atacama desert. The quality of his imagery helped push him over the edge this year, after he was named runner-up in last year's competition. The contest's judging chair, Peter Eastway, noted his tenacity and willingness to keep pushing his creativity.
“I think this year’s winner, Andrew Mielzynski, knows all about patience, perseverance, and determination, based on the quality of his winning portfolio. There’s also another reason why I suggest he has these qualities: last year he was a very close runner-up in these awards, so to be awarded first prize this year is a testament to the standard of his work. The Landscape Photographer of the Year requires more than a single good image–it requires four great images.”
In addition to the two major prize winners, several other photographs were singled out in categories like Skies, Ice & Snow, and Black & White. Shirley Wung's dazzling photo of fireflies whizzing through the woods in Taiwan won her the Forest category. In the Skies category, Italian photographer Federico Delucchi was singled out for his impressive photo of the Milky Way and the Aurora over northern Italy's Rocca la Meja.
All of the Top 101 photographs from this year's contest will be featured in the annual International Landscape Photographer of the Yearbook, which is available on the official website.
Canadian photographer Andrew Mielzynski was named International Landscape Photographer of the Year for his stunning portfolio.
“Winter Cottonwoods” by Andrew Mielzynski, Canada. Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“Thin Ditch of Ice Along a Country Road” by Andrew Mielzynski, Canada. Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“A fabulous sunrise on the Atacama Desert, Argentina” by Andrew Mielzynski, Canada. Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
He was just one of the winners of the 11th annual International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.
“Traces of Light” by Ryohei Irie, Japan. Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“Aurora, meteor shower and other cool stuff” by Federico Delucchi, Italy. Winner, Skies.
“Isþyrlu – Ice Swirl” by Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove, Iceland. Winner, Snow & Ice.
“White Tie Affair” by J. Fritz Rumpf, United States. Winner, Black & White.
“The Final Dune” by Benjamin Barakat, Switzerland. Winner, Aerial.
Over 3,600 photographs were entered into this year's contest.
“Arita cone” by Ignacio Palacios, Australia. Runner-up, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“Yangkala Canyon” by Ignacio Palacios, Australia. Runner-up, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“7 Colors Mountain ” by Ignacio Palacios, Australia. Runner-up, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“Glacial Enigma” by Gheorghe Popa, Romania. 3rd Place, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“Whisper Of The Sunken Trees” by Gheorghe Popa, Romania. 3rd Place, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“Poisoned Beauty” by Gheorghe Popa, Romania. 3rd Place, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“Red Alert” by William Preite, Italy. Top 101.
“Mother Care Framing” by Justinus Sukotjo, Indonesia. 2nd Place, Photo of the Year.
“The Flow” by Himadri Bhuyan, India. 3rd Place, Photo of the Year.
“Striking” by David Swindler, United States. Top 101.
“Growing Ice” by Philipp Jakesch, Austria. Top 101.
“Desert's Crevasse” by Sabine Weise, Germany. Top 101.
“Yggdrasill” by Matteo Strassera, Italy. Top 101.
“Duo – Mar e Mata” by Gustavo Jacob, Brazil. Top 101.
“Dancing Trees” by Laura Bennett, United States. Top 101.
“Glacier Lagoon Island” by Siegfried Makedanz, Germany. Top 101.