Incredible Winners of the 2024 International Landscape Photographer of the Year

By Jessica Stewart on November 25, 2024
Glowing fireflies in the mountains in Wufeng Township

“Fireflies flying in the misty” by Shirley Wung, Taiwan. Winner, Forest.

Over 3,600 entries were submitted by professional and amateur landscape photographers, and now the winners of the 11th annual International Landscape Photographer of the Year have been announced. Canadian photographer Andrew Mielzynski and Japanese photographer Ryohei Irie were singled out for having the best portfolio and individual image, respectively.

Mielzynski's portfolio captures everything from snowy white winters in Ontario to the rusty sands of the Atacama desert. The quality of his imagery helped push him over the edge this year, after he was named runner-up in last year's competition. The contest's judging chair, Peter Eastway, noted his tenacity and willingness to keep pushing his creativity.

“I think this year’s winner, Andrew Mielzynski, knows all about patience, perseverance, and determination, based on the quality of his winning portfolio. There’s also another reason why I suggest he has these qualities: last year he was a very close runner-up in these awards, so to be awarded first prize this year is a testament to the standard of his work. The Landscape Photographer of the Year requires more than a single good image–it requires four great images.”

In addition to the two major prize winners, several other photographs were singled out in categories like Skies, Ice & Snow, and Black & White. Shirley Wung's dazzling photo of fireflies whizzing through the woods in Taiwan won her the Forest category. In the Skies category, Italian photographer Federico Delucchi was singled out for his impressive photo of the Milky Way and the Aurora over northern Italy's Rocca la Meja.

All of the Top 101 photographs from this year's contest will be featured in the annual International Landscape Photographer of the Yearbook, which is available on the official website.

Canadian photographer Andrew Mielzynski was named International Landscape Photographer of the Year for his stunning portfolio.

Winter cottonwoods

“Winter Cottonwoods” by Andrew Mielzynski, Canada. Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Thin Ditch of Ice Along a Country Road

“Thin Ditch of Ice Along a Country Road” by Andrew Mielzynski, Canada. Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

A fabulous sunrise on the Atacama Desert, Argentina

“A fabulous sunrise on the Atacama Desert, Argentina” by Andrew Mielzynski, Canada. Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

He was just one of the winners of the 11th annual International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2024

“Traces of Light” by Ryohei Irie, Japan. Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Rocca la Meja with the Milky Way and Aurora

“Aurora, meteor shower and other cool stuff” by Federico Delucchi, Italy. Winner, Skies.

Scoresbysund, Greenland

“Isþyrlu – Ice Swirl” by Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove, Iceland. Winner, Snow & Ice.

Death Valley National Park in Black and White

“White Tie Affair” by J. Fritz Rumpf, United States. Winner, Black & White.

Sand dunes in Namibia

“The Final Dune” by Benjamin Barakat, Switzerland. Winner, Aerial.

Over 3,600 photographs were entered into this year's contest.

Arita cone in Argentina

“Arita cone” by Ignacio Palacios, Australia. Runner-up, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Yangkala Canyon

“Yangkala Canyon” by Ignacio Palacios, Australia. Runner-up, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Color Mountains in the Siloli desert in Bolivia

“7 Colors Mountain ” by Ignacio Palacios, Australia. Runner-up, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Aerial view of Cuejdel Lake in Romania during the winter

“Glacial Enigma” by Gheorghe Popa, Romania. 3rd Place, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2024

“Whisper Of The Sunken Trees” by Gheorghe Popa, Romania. 3rd Place, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2024

“Poisoned Beauty” by Gheorghe Popa, Romania. 3rd Place, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Antorno Lake, Italian Dolomites at sunset

“Red Alert” by William Preite, Italy. Top 101.

Black and white trees at Walakiri Beach in Indonesia

“Mother Care Framing” by Justinus Sukotjo, Indonesia. 2nd Place, Photo of the Year.

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2024

“The Flow” by Himadri Bhuyan, India. 3rd Place, Photo of the Year.

Rainbow with lightning in Utah

“Striking” by David Swindler, United States. Top 101.

Icy waters in Iceland

“Growing Ice” by Philipp Jakesch, Austria. Top 101.

Moonscape Overlook in Utah

“Desert's Crevasse” by Sabine Weise, Germany. Top 101.

Litli-Hrutur, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

“Yggdrasill” by Matteo Strassera, Italy. Top 101.

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2024

“Duo – Mar e Mata” by Gustavo Jacob, Brazil. Top 101.

Trees in water

“Dancing Trees” by Laura Bennett, United States. Top 101.

Aerial view of Sandfellsjökull glacier lagoon

“Glacier Lagoon Island” by Siegfried Makedanz, Germany. Top 101.

