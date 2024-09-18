Incredible Winners of the 2024 Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Over 12,000 photos were submitted to the fourth annual Natural Landscape Photography Awards. Created by a group of four photographers, this photo contest is unique in that it has established clear rules to avoid deceptive digital editing techniques and the use of artificial intelligence that has become commonplace in landscape photography. This makes for imagery that is simply a showcase of the natural beauty of our landscape.

This year's competition was tougher than ever, with 1,134 photographers from 59 countries entering the contest. Canadian photographer Andrew Mielzynski came out on top, and was named Photographer of the Year for his exceptional portfolio. Among these images is Winter Cottonwoods. The photo, taken at his local park during the pandemic, focuses on the form and shape of snow-covered cottonwoods and is a tribute to his photography skill.

British photographer David Southern won the Project category, which requires photographers to put together six to 10 images relating to one another. Inspired by rocks, seaweed, and sand found along the Northumbrian coastline, his series Crossed Wires is a fascinating look at sugar kelp. These artistic images remind us of the creative possibilities of the seemingly ordinary parts of nature.

While photographers entered their work into three distinct categories—Grand Scenic, Abstract and Details, and Intimate Landscapes—the awards also handed out special prizes in several subcategories that honor the richness of landscape photography. Scroll down to see all of the winners, and head over to the official website to see the full gallery of finalists.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Natural Landscape Photography Awards.

The contest has strict rules to avoid deceptive editing techniques and the use of AI.

Over 12,000 photos by 1,134 photographers were submitted to the photo competition.

