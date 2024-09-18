Incredible Winners of the 2024 Natural Landscape Photography Awards

“Winter Cottonwoods” by Andrew Mielzynski. Winner, Photographer of the Year. “During the pandemic, I went out for a walk with my camera in a local park in Toronto, Canada during a fierce winter storm. I ran across this scene which seemed very chaotic with many interwoven trees. I loved how the snow, driven by the high winds, got embedded in the bark of the tree trunks. I took a few frames, trying to simplify the scene in front of me, and settled on this one, loving the tones, the depth, and the minimalism.”
Over 12,000 photos were submitted to the fourth annual Natural Landscape Photography Awards. Created by a group of four photographers, this photo contest is unique in that it has established clear rules to avoid deceptive digital editing techniques and the use of artificial intelligence that has become commonplace in landscape photography. This makes for imagery that is simply a showcase of the natural beauty of our landscape.
This year's competition was tougher than ever, with 1,134 photographers from 59 countries entering the contest. Canadian photographer Andrew Mielzynski came out on top, and was named Photographer of the Year for his exceptional portfolio. Among these images is Winter Cottonwoods. The photo, taken at his local park during the pandemic, focuses on the form and shape of snow-covered cottonwoods and is a tribute to his photography skill.
British photographer David Southern won the Project category, which requires photographers to put together six to 10 images relating to one another. Inspired by rocks, seaweed, and sand found along the Northumbrian coastline, his series Crossed Wires is a fascinating look at sugar kelp. These artistic images remind us of the creative possibilities of the seemingly ordinary parts of nature.
While photographers entered their work into three distinct categories—Grand Scenic, Abstract and Details, and Intimate Landscapes—the awards also handed out special prizes in several subcategories that honor the richness of landscape photography. Scroll down to see all of the winners, and head over to the official website to see the full gallery of finalists.
“Crossed Wires” by David Southern. Winner, Project of the Year Winner. “To get to this area of sugar kelp anchored to the rocks I had to clamber over slippery boulders while the spring tide was at its lowest point. The allure of these environmentally important habitats is not always apparent, but with their rich colors and naturally created patterns arranged to artistic effect by waves and wind they make for a wonderful photographic subject.”
“Musical Ripples” by John Hardiman. Winner, Photograph of the Year. “Raindrops falling from overhead gums made playful patterns on the water's surface, on a cool foggy morning in Tallarook State Forest.”
“Morning Glory” by Anil Sud. Winner, Common Places. “I was intrigued by the beautiful symmetry of the tree plantation and accordingly, spent a few days exploring what the area might yield photographically. On my final return, I was greeted that morning by a scene bathed in backlit fog simplifying the composition further while providing for a stark silhouette against a muted gradation of light as a backdrop.”
“Na Saighneáin” by Niall McLaughlin. Winner, Nightscape. “I captured this scene on an unforgettable evening, watching the aurora dancing across the Antrim Glens. Being in nature brings me great joy, and I feel privileged to share that experience with others through my photography.”
“Frozen in Time” by Jurre Jan de Wit. Winner, Mountains. “During the winter, everything in the landscape seems to be frozen in time, wind, snow and ice are king at this time of the year, while the sparse vegetation of the Arctic just waits patiently for another summer to arrive. Somehow, water always finds a way to keep flowing. Sometimes deep below the ice and other times right at the surface – either way it shows the landscape is still alive.”
“Darklands” by Hans Gunnar Aslaksen. Winner, Creative Icons. “Vestrahorn is one of the most iconic locations in Iceland. When we arrived on the famous beach, the place was packed with photographers and tourists, so we decided to venture behind the mountain for a different perspective. To our surprise, we had the entire area to ourselves — a rare and refreshing feeling. I launched my drone for a quick scout and discovered two rivers that mirrored each other’s shapes, creating perfect leading lines toward the mountain. I knew right away I had found a unique take on this renowned landmark.”
“Ghosts” by Felix Röser. Winner, Environmental. “This images shows the covered parts of the Rhonegletscher in the swiss alps. The sheets are covering the glacier to slow down the melting process. It reminded me of a ghost or an artwork by Christo and Jeanne-Claude.”
“Holding” by Mark Ditcham. Winner, Black and White. “Grass Trees (Xanthorrhoea spp) are one of my favorite subjects to photograph. These trees are full of character and I like to hunt for ones with a human semblance. I found this dead and broken-down tree in a previously unexplored area of the bushland and was instantly drawn to its shape and form.”
“Approaching Storm” by Philipp Jakesch. Winner, Water Worlds. “The Lofoten Islands are known for the sudden change of weather conditions. In the one minute, it is beautiful and calm; in the other minute, the next storm is rolling in – like in this image. When you go there with your photographic eye, there is a beautiful image waiting after every corner.”
“Serendipity” by David Kingham. Winner, Environmental Wildlife. “Yellowstone National Park in winter is a truly magical place. We have the honor of visiting every year to lead workshops focused not on wildlife, but on the landscape. Despite our landscape emphasis, we had been casually tracking a wolf pack each morning, noticing their footprints along the roadside. We learned they had migrated to another area of the park, coincidentally where we were headed next. On this particular morning, after photographing incredible conditions, we were winding down for the day when a lone wolf emerged from the woods—a magical experience in itself. As we finished photographing this solitary wolf and prepared to leave, we turned to see the entire Wapiti pack appear from the forest. Not only that, but they were perfectly positioned amidst the thermal features, with snow-covered trees and rising steam as a backdrop. Resisting the temptation to zoom in closer, I chose to include the stunning environment. It was a truly unforgettable moment that I will always treasure.”
“Winter Shine” by Hitomi Seki. Runner-Up, Abstract or Details. “This photo was taken early in the morning in winter in Nagano Prefecture, Japan. It was a beautiful sight that could only be seen for a few minutes when the sun pillar appeared.”
“Into Battle” by Ciaran Willmore. Runner-Up, Grand Scenic. “This photograph was taken on the southeast coast of Iceland during a wild and unpredictable morning. I had originally planned to photograph Eystrahorn Mountain, but as I prepared my shot, my attention was drawn to the massive waves that began rolling towards the shore. The offshore winds added incredible energy to the scene, sending sea spray trailing off the tops of the waves, and the sun, positioned behind me, created small rainbows within the mist as the waves passed by. The sight was so dramatic and alive that it reminded me of an army marching into battle, hence the name ‘Into Battle.'”
“Merced River Abstract, Yosemite National Park” by Scott Oller. Winner, Abstract or Details. “I love the challenge of finding unique perspectives in one of the most photographed places on earth, Yosemite. This icy, abstract scene caught my attention as I walked along the Merced last winter. To me, it perfectly represents the deep sense of mystery that the landscape evokes.”
“Exactly” by Brent Clark. Winner, Intimate Landscapes. “The wild and remote canyons of the American southwest present surprises around every bend. When I turned a corner and this scene came into view, I was awe-struck and humbled to witness sunlight focused by the canyon's walls so precisely that it lit only this lonely cottonwood tree. I stayed and photographed for a few minutes until the light widened and began to spill on nearby features.”
“Float” by Peter Coskun. Winner, Grand Scenic. “It is difficult to imagine a more elegant unveiling of nature than a winter storm clearing from within the Grand Canyon. This is precisely what occurred during a winter trip to the south rim of Grand Canyon National Park in 2023. As the clouds parted, windows into the canyon were illuminated with colorful gold and red hues as a snow-covered rocky outcrop seemed to rise from the sea of clouds.”