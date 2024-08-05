Home / Art / Painting

Artist Paints Striking Portraits of Real Women of Color as Fearless Female Warriors

By Regina Sienra on August 5, 2024
Painting of a black woman with an afro wearing a Kimono and holding a katana

“Ebony Obsidian the Unbreakable”

Artist Tim Okamura first heard about Tomoe Gozen, a Onna-Bugeisha or “woman warrior” about 10 years ago, but the story stuck with him ever since. “I think the fact that the female samurai fought alongside men, had the same responsibilities and expectations resonated with me deeply,” he tells My Modern Met. In this figure, he found a creative engine, sparking a powerful series of paintings titled Onna-Bugeisha, where women of color are ready to take a stand and emerge victorious in a dystopian near future.

Okamura felt drawn to depict women from underrepresented communities both due to having grown up with a diverse group of friends and the lack of representation in portraits he saw in the galleries and museums he visited. “I felt called to consciously focus on creating work, specifically portraits based in an academic tradition, of people who were missing from the museums, people of color, whose stories deserved to be captured on canvas, with great care and reverence,” he says.

In his paintings, women don ornate kimonos and traditional garments, but also hold katanas with a defying look in their eyes. The highly realistic approach goes beyond Okamura's proficient use of light and shadow in their expression. He expertly depicts the veins and bruises on their arms, as well as the texture of natural hair. While hands have been a perennial challenge for painters, Okamura appears to depict them effortlessly, even reveling in painting them in different poses.

Empowering female portraits by Tim Okamura

“The Northern Emissaries”

The artist shares that he has always loved the challenge of painting faces and putting human stories on canvas, which has in turn influenced his style. “Portraying someone in a way that both celebrates them as an individual and points to a larger metaphor for the human condition has always been important to me. Therefore I've always worked in the mode of realism. I think my technique has developed over time to be more impasto (thicker paint), textured, and with more push and pull on the paint surface, and with more exploration of abstraction, or micro-abstraction, in my backgrounds.”

The women depicted in his paintings are all real women he knows personally and commends for their positive energy. “At the risk of sounding cliché, seeing the inner light projecting outward as an important consideration when choosing my subjects, whether the painting is about them specifically, or whether they are playing a role, such as that of a female Samurai, as in the Onna-Bugeisha series,” Okamura says. “I feel very fortunate that I've found such great alignment with the spirit of the work, and the women who have participated in the process. Having an energetic connection I think is key to creating the best work possible.”

Aware of the threat women's rights are facing around the world, Okamura felt compelled to create this group of fearless heroes. “I believe the role of the artist is to open up avenues to alternate, constructive pathways and to establish new visions through elevated narratives,” he concludes. “I hope the Onna-Bugeisha series will inspire viewers to get unstuck from the muck and mire of discrimination and prejudice and can offer inspiration for a better future women warriors will play a key role in building.”

Artist Tim Okamura paints striking portraits where women of color are ready to take a stand and emerge victorious in a dystopian near future.

Empowering female portraits by Tim Okamura

“Yaya the Demon Slayer”

He was inspired by the story of Tomoe Gozen, a Onna-Bugeisha or “woman warrior.” These female samurai fought alongside men, and had the same responsibilities and expectations.

Empowering female portraits by Tim Okamura

“The Expectant Guard”

In his paintings, women of color are highlighted as fearless leaders.

Empowering female portraits by Tim Okamura

“The Fatal Crane”

The subjects don ornate kimonos and traditional garments, but also hold katanas with a defying look in their eyes.

Empowering female portraits by Tim Okamura

“Lethal Hummingbird and Golden Fox”

The highly realistic approach goes beyond Okamura's proficient use of light and shadow in their expression—he also excels at depicting hands, skin, and natural hair.

Empowering female portraits by Tim Okamura

“Luminescence”

Empowering female portraits by Tim Okamura

“Conduit _ Conductor”

Okamura felt drawn to depict women from underrepresented communities both due to having grown up with a diverse group of friends and the lack of representation in portraits.

Empowering female portraits by Tim Okamura

“Lighthouse Fire”

Empowering female portraits by Tim Okamura

“Laws of Nature”

“I felt called to consciously focus on creating work, specifically portraits based in an academic tradition, of people who were missing from the museums, people of color, whose stories deserved to be captured on canvas, with great care and reverence,” he says.

Empowering female portraits by Tim Okamura

“Encouraging Words (Omoiyari)”

Empowering female portraits by Tim Okamura

“Eventide (Song of Liberty)”

Empowering female portraits by Tim Okamura

“Safe Space”

Tim Okamura: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tim Okamura.

Related Articles:

Powerful Portraits Explore Zimbabwean Identities Through High Fashion

Artist Repurposes Persian Carpets as a Canvas for Evocative Portraits of Women

Golden Rings Circle Ethereal Portraits of Goddess-Like Women

Colorful Flowers Used to Create Empowering Conceptual Self-Portraits

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Conveys the Charm of European Cities Through His Textured Paintings
First Official Portrait of King Charles Since Coronation Unveiled To Mixed Reviews
Artist Uses Squeegee To Create Invigorating Paintings Filled With Unexpected Color and Movement
This Online Class Lets You Dive Into the Creative Possibilities of Mixed-Media Art
Dark and Mysterious Paintings Designed To Look like Melting Masterpieces
Artist Paints Blue Portraits To Celebrate the Legacy of Hispanic Artists and Pop Culture Legends

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Painter Seamlessly Expands Beautiful Landscape Backgrounds of Photos Beyond the Frame
Vibrant Palette Knife Paintings of Beautiful Blooming Flowers
Artist Repurposes Persian Carpets as a Canvas for Evocative Portraits of Women
Painting Made by All Four Members of The Beatles Sells for $1.7 Million at Auction
Fore-Edge Book Painter Carries On Critically Endangered Craft
Hyperrealistic Paintings of Ferocious and Fuzzy Animals Rendered on Pure Silk Fabric

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.