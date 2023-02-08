Home / Architecture

Boss Transforms Office Into a “Neighborhood” Where Each Employee Works Out of a Tiny Home

By Sara Barnes on February 8, 2023
Tiny Homes in Office

Photo: Screenshot from TikTok

One company has a unique take on showing up to the office. They don't work from home, but the employees are working… from a home. As a TikTok user named Kylie shared, her boss transformed the company's headquarters by building everyone their own tiny homes to serve as individual offices. There’s no walking down a hall, but rather walking down a sidewalk and knocking on the front door of someone's “home” that they've decorated themselves.

Kylie’s first video of her office’s setup captivated millions who wanted a tour of the entire “neighborhood.” With her boss’ permission, the TikToker shared what the rest of the exterior homes looked like as well as the overall outdoor (indoor) environment. It includes fountains, hammocks, and park benches. She also gave us a peek into her home, which is a very spacious office she has yet to decorate.

Kylie works for a property management company in Missouri and loves her job. She shared that each of the houses was built with the individual employee in mind—the pink castle seen in the video is the owner’s wife’s space. And the homes aren't all; in addition to the tiny homes is a barn that’s next to the employee kitchen and restrooms.

Scroll down to watch the tours. If you want to see how Kylie decorates her office, be sure to follow her on TikTok for updates.

A TikTok user named Kylie shared how her boss transformed the company's headquarters by building everyone their own tiny homes to serve as individual offices.

Tiny Homes in Office

She gave a peek into it the unique setup…

@itskylie94 #tinyhouse #tinyhome #office #officelife #workfromhome #boss #lovemyjob ♬ Popular – From “Wicked” Original Broadway Cast Recording/2003 – Kristin Chenoweth

…before getting the OK to an office tour.

@itskylie94 Replying to @iiicaruz OFFICE TOUR COMING SOON! #office #officelife #tinyhouse #tour ♬ Chill Vibes – Tollan Kim

@itskylie94 #officelife #office #tinyhouse #tinyhome #tour #workfromhome #lovemyjob #boss #bestboss ♬ Swan Lake “dance of four swans” – Kohrogi

The space features a variety of tiny home exteriors as well as a water fountain and park bench.

@itskylie94 Replying to @sherilynn783 #tinyhouse #tinyhome #office #relaxing ♬ original sound – Kylie

Kylie shared her office interior, which she has yet to fully decorate.

@itskylie94 Replying to @grateful_affirmations #tinyhouse #office #officelife #tinyhome #tour #workfromhome #lovemyjob #bestboss ♬ Mr. Clean – Yung Gravy

h/t: [Bored Panda]

Related Articles:

College Student Didn’t Like Dorm Life, So He Built a Tiny Home on Wheels for $15,000

Seniors Are Buying Tiny Homes to Live Their Golden Years Off the Grid

7 Work-From-Home Shed Makers Offering a Stylish Way To Get Some Much-Needed Space

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RIP Balkrishna Doshi: Remembering “India’s Greatest Architect”
Ingenious Illustrations Reimagine ‘The Simpsons’ House in 8 Different British Architecture Styles
15 Famous Architects Who Have Shaped the Way We Live, Work, and Play
Cat Café in Shanghai is the Pawfect Hangout for Adventurous Felines
Lush Roof at Japan’s Dazaifu Tenmangu Is Inspired by the Legend of the “Flying Plum Tree”
Vibrant Mosaic Façade Created From a Rainbow Array of Recycled Barrel Lids

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Cafe Is a “Staircase to the Sky” To Enjoy Japan’s Beautiful Tottori Sand Dunes
Six-Lane Highway Will Soon Be Covered With an Environmentally Friendly Land Bridge
Monumental Waves of Flowing Rattan Transform an Art Gallery in Thailand
Soaring Qatar Skyscraper Is a Memorial to the Lost Lives of Migrant Workers
47 Creative Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers
Kinetic Diamond-Shaped ‘Glasshouse’ Unfurls Like a Blooming Flower

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.