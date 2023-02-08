Boss Transforms Office Into a “Neighborhood” Where Each Employee Works Out of a Tiny Home

One company has a unique take on showing up to the office. They don't work from home, but the employees are working… from a home. As a TikTok user named Kylie shared, her boss transformed the company's headquarters by building everyone their own tiny homes to serve as individual offices. There’s no walking down a hall, but rather walking down a sidewalk and knocking on the front door of someone's “home” that they've decorated themselves.

Kylie’s first video of her office’s setup captivated millions who wanted a tour of the entire “neighborhood.” With her boss’ permission, the TikToker shared what the rest of the exterior homes looked like as well as the overall outdoor (indoor) environment. It includes fountains, hammocks, and park benches. She also gave us a peek into her home, which is a very spacious office she has yet to decorate.

Kylie works for a property management company in Missouri and loves her job. She shared that each of the houses was built with the individual employee in mind—the pink castle seen in the video is the owner’s wife’s space. And the homes aren't all; in addition to the tiny homes is a barn that’s next to the employee kitchen and restrooms.

Scroll down to watch the tours. If you want to see how Kylie decorates her office, be sure to follow her on TikTok for updates.

She gave a peek into it the unique setup…

…before getting the OK to an office tour.

The space features a variety of tiny home exteriors as well as a water fountain and park bench.

Kylie shared her office interior, which she has yet to fully decorate.

h/t: [Bored Panda]

