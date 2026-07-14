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People Are Loving How This 3-Legged Yellowstone Bison Is Thriving Despite His Disability

By Regina Sienra on July 14, 2026

There are about 5,300 bison at Yellowstone National Park, making these creatures one of the most iconic animals of this protected area. But out of all of them, one particular bison has caught the attention of park visitors and animal lovers online for his resilience and endurance. Known as Tiny Tim, the animal hops around on only three legs due to one front limb being unusable. Still, those who know him best say he seems to be thriving, having made it through ruthless Yellowstone winters.

The story of Tiny Tim was first shared by wildlife photographer April Holm, who spotted him during one of her weekly trips with her family to the park. “He hopped around on three legs, and then he lay back down,” Holm told Cowboy State Daily. “His leg doesn’t have any cuts or anything that we can see, but he was shifting all his weight and licking that front hoof.”

Worried for the bison’s condition, Holm and her family returned to the meadow where they had first spotted him two weeks later. To their delight, he was still there. “You can tell right before he’s getting ready to hop, because he’s having to really shift everything to get that hop done,” the photographer shares. “It takes him a while to get anywhere, but he always gets there.” He hadn’t moved more than 30 or 40 feet, but seemed to be eating and doing just fine.

Understandably, once Holm posted footage of Tiny Tim on social media, people expressed their concern for the animal, wondering if the bison was suffering too much. Park rangers revealed that they first spotted him two summers ago, meaning he has survived at least two winters. While his nickname may evoke youth, Tiny Tim is known to be a fully grown adult.

Given the unyielding conditions of Yellowstone’s ecosystem, Tiny Tim’s survival alone seems to be proof of his wellbeing. Wolves in the area are known to go after weak bison, and while Holm believes Tiny Tim wouldn’t survive an attack, the bison seems to feel safe in the Canyon Village area he calls home, frolicking in the meadow. Rangers also keep a close eye on the animals, and only euthanize when it is absolutely necessary, following careful, around-the clock-observations.

“He’s been surviving on his terms,” wildlife photographer and Lake Village postmaster Jule Argyle says. “He’s a fighter, and nature should be allowed to take its course. Stepping in would be going against the odds, and it’s unfair to the bison.” To Holm, Tiny Tim’s story is an uplifting one. She says, “It’s amazing to watch him. He’s survived this long, and that takes resilience and tenacity.”

A bison known as Tiny Tim hops around on three legs due to one front limb being unusable. But those who know him best say he seems to be thriving, having made it through ruthless Yellowstone winters.

Sources: Meet Tiny Tim, The Yellowstone Bison That’s Survived Two Winters On Three Legs; Bison Ecology

Related Articles:

Rare White Bison Calf Born at Yellowstone National Park Is a Sacred Symbol

Viral Video Reminds Us Why To Stay Away From Bison in Yellowstone National Park

Rare White Bison Born at a State Park in Wyoming

Photographer Captures the Moment a Bison Started Charging at Him in Yellowstone

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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