Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate 35 Years of Marriage Together

By Margherita Cole on May 3, 2023

 

A wedding anniversary is a good time for celebration. And while every year is important, it is always admirable to see spouses commemorating decades of time spent together. On April 30, Hollywood power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared the good news about their 35th wedding anniversary, including a heartwarming photograph of the pair enjoying a cake for the special occasion.

Hanks and Wilson met in 1981 on the set of the TV show Bosom Buddies, and eventually married seven years later in 1988. Prior to tying the knot, Hanks converted to the Greek Orthodox faith in honor of Wilson's faith and Greek heritage and is now even a Greek citizen. The couple have two sons together, named Chester and Theodore.

“35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything,” Wilson wrote on Twitter and Instagram. In the photo, we see Hanks presenting a large icing-covered cake to his spouse with the words “Happy Anniversary” written on top. “I think the end result is that we got married for all the right reasons,” Hanks said about his relationship with Wilson. We wish the happy couple many more wonderful years together.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are two beloved actors who have shown their affection for each other throughout the years.

 

Whether they're glammed up for a night on the town…

 

…or they're catching each other enjoying the simple pleasures of domestic life.

 

And now they've just celebrated their 35th wedding  anniversary. Congrats to the loving couple!

 

h/t: [CNN]

All images via Instagram.

