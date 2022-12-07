Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Adorable Twin Polar Bear Cubs Are Born at the Toledo Zoo

By Margherita Cole on December 7, 2022
Twin Polar Bear Cubs

It's not often that zoos have a chance to celebrate a polar bear's birth. This winter, however, the Toledo Zoo in Ohio was lucky enough to welcome twin polar bear cubs. They are the first baby bears to be born at the park since 2012, making it an extra special occasion.

The twin cubs were born to a 24-year-old female, Crystal, and an 18-year-old male, Nuka. “The polar bear Species Survival Program (SSP) issued a breeding recommendation for Crystal in hopes of mating to sustain this endangered species,” the Toledo Zoo said on Instagram. “We welcomed Nuka to the Toledo Zoo in March of this year to begin that process.”

Due to their age, the genders of the cubs are still unknown. They are also being kept away from the public for the time being, but will make their debut some time in the spring of 2023. However, those interested in seeing the cubs in action have the opportunity to jump onto the Toledo Zoo's livestream, which takes place every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

The Toledo Zoo in Ohio welcomed twin polar bear cubs—the first polar bears born at the zoo since 2012.

 

Toledo Zoo: Website | FacebookInstagram
h/t: [ABC 6]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
