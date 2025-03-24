Home / Art

100-Artist Exhibition Showcases Art’s Enduring Role in Activism and Empowerment

By Sara Barnes on March 24, 2025
Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Reisha Perlmutter, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Art is a powerful form of resistance. It allows creatives to use their talents and voices to speak out against political injustice and oppression, all while empowering others to enact change. This is the basis for UPRISE 2025: The Art of Resistance at The Untitled Space in New York City. In honor of Women’s History Month in March, the exhibition features work from 100 artists curated by gallery founder Indira Cesarine.

UPRISE 2025 coincides with The Untitled Space’s 10th anniversary and is presented in collaboration with Art4Equality, an initiative that helps create artwork and exhibitions to impact social change, raise awareness, and inspire communities.

“At its core, UPRISE 2025: The Art of Resistance is a powerful reflection of art’s enduring role in activism,” Cesarine explains. “The exhibition not only reflects on the political and social forces that threaten our fundamental rights but also empowers viewers to take part in the resistance.” One theme within the works illustrates the ongoing struggles of groups whose rights are under attack, including women and LGBTQ+ people—in addition to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Hope, however, is a powerful force, too, and UPRISE 2025 highlights it with artwork that shows a vision for the future where human dignity and equality are not just a dream. They’re a reality.

“I am incredibly proud of the artists we have had the privilege to work with over the last decade,” Cesarine shares. “The works in this exhibition not only respond to the political climate but also serve as a call to action. They remind us that despite the setbacks, we hope that the power of resistance, creativity, and solidarity will continue to shape a more just and inclusive future.” Continuing, “It is an exploration of how art can be an act of protest, how it can inspire hope in the face of adversity, and foster solidarity in the fight for justice.”

The title UPRISE 2025: The Art of Resistance is inspired by the gallery’s 2017 exhibition, UPRISE ANGRY/WOMEN. It featured the work of 80 women artists, amplifying the voices of female-identifying artists as they responded to the political and social climate.

UPRISE 2025: The Art of Resistance is now on view until March 29, 2025, at The Untitled Space.

UPRISE 2025: The Art of Resistance at The Untitled Space in New York City features work from 100 artists curated by gallery founder Indira Cesarine.

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Natalie White, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Jeana Eve Klein, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Curated by gallery founder Indira Cesarine, the works reflect art's role in activism.

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Fahren Feingold, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Bria Fernandes, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Jemima Kirke, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Robin Tewes, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

“The works in this exhibition not only respond to the political climate but also serve as a call to action,” Cesarine explains.

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Nadine Robbins, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Valerie Carmet , Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Empowering Artwork Inspired by Activism

Anne Barlinckhoff, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Trina Merry, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

“They remind us that despite the setbacks, we hope that the power of resistance, creativity, and solidarity will continue to shape a more just and inclusive future.”

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Winnie Van Der Rijn, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Sophie Goudman, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

The show coincides with The Untitled Space’s 10th anniversary.

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Ruta Naujalyte, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Ashley Chew, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Activism in Artwork at The Untitled Space

Rosemary Meza, Artwork featured in “UPRISE 2025: The Art Of Resistance” The Untitled Space 10th Anniversary Exhibition

Exhibition Information:
UPRISE 2025: The Art of Resistance
March 8, 2025–March 29, 2025
The Untitled Space
45 Lispenard St # 1w, New York, New York 10013 US

The Untitled Space: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Untitled Space.

