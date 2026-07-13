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New Exhibition Explores Palestinian Stories of Displacement Across Generations

By Emma Taggart on July 13, 2026
Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present

Photo: Annie Kierans, CMHR

Though there has been little said about it over the years, Palestinian displacement started decades ago. During the 1948 Nakba, around 750,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their homes as Zionist groups seized towns and villages, forcing families to rebuild their lives elsewhere. Some eventually settled in Canada, and today their stories are being shared at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR).

The new exhibition, titled Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present, features personal Palestinian Canadian stories told through artifacts and video testimonies. By drawing connections between the Nakba and the ongoing displacement of Palestinians, it helps visitors better understand the situation today in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the experiences of Palestinian refugees across the world.

Property deeds, house keys, and a traditional Palestinian embroidered dress tell the stories of Palestinian Canadians who were forced from their homes, while artworks give voice to those affected by grief, loss, and resilience. One artwork, titled Bound Together, created by Gazan artist Malak Mattar captures the struggles of her generation that grew up during times of conflict. Her painting references Guernica, Pablo Picasso’s powerful masterpiece depicting civilian suffering during war.

Another work, Curfews and Closures by Rajie Cook, reflects on daily life under military occupation during the 2000–2005 Palestinian uprising, when widespread curfews and movement restrictions severely limited Palestinians’ everyday freedoms.

Another Palestinian Canadian featured in the exhibit, Fouad Sahyoun, says, “No force can silence the truth we carry. Growing up in Canada, my children lived the Nakba through our stories. And now we watch it happen again, live, on our phones. When I see the images coming out of Gaza, I am not watching the news. I am watching my history repeat itself.”

Find out more about the Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present exhibition on the Canadian Museum for Human Rights website.

A new exhibition, titled Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present, at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights features personal Palestinian Canadian stories told through artifacts and art.

Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present

“Curfews and Closures,” an artwork created by Rajie Cook in 2002. Cook was born in New Jersey, but his parents were from Ramallah. Courtesy of the Arab American National Museum. Photo: Aaron Cohen, CMHR

Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present

Photo: Annie Kierans, CMHR

Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present

Photo: Malak Mattar

Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present

Photo: Annie Kierans, CMHR

Exhibition Information:
Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present
June 27, 2026–2028
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights
85 Israel Asper Way
Winnipeg, MB
R3C 0L5

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Source: Exhibit on forced displacement of Palestinians opens tomorrow

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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