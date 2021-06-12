Lush Vertical Garden Tower Will Bring City Dwellers Closer to Nature

The word biophilia describes humans' innate desire to be immersed in the natural world. Planned for Singapore’s Orchard Boulevard, the new Park Nova residential tower does just that by reimagining traditional city living to help people enjoy the benefits of urbanity and wildlife. Creators PLP Architecture has enhanced the tower by using biophilic design qualities and incorporating lush greenery to connect residents to nature.

The vehicle for this alternative style of city living is also inspired by nature. “Drawing on the form of a butterfly, the building is elevated above the tree canopy on slender columns and features gently undulating floor plates arranged into three wings to maximize the potential for natural shading and ventilation,” explains the designers. In the visualization, we can see the lush gardens pouring over the edges of the balconies and giving the building its biophilic character.

Though PLP Architecture wanted to rethink how city dwellers live, it was also influenced by the history of the site and the specific context of Orchard Boulevard. “Park Nova’s biophilic design has been inspired by the context, history, and setting of the local area,” the architects state, “once home to orchards and now a lifestyle destination that maintains its lush green character.” In a similar way, Park Nova brings nature into the residential tower without sacrificing the luxuries of a spacious apartment with incredible views of the city skyline.

Park Nova is planned to be completed around 2023 and will bring 54 new residences to Singapore’s Orchard Boulevard.

Park Nova by PLP architects is inspired by a butterfly and is covered in lush vertical gardens.

