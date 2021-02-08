Home / Creative Products / Toys

Vincent van Gogh’s Famous ‘Starry Night’ Painting Is Being Turned Into a 3D LEGO Set

By Emma Taggart on February 8, 2021
Vincent van Gogh Starry Night LEGO Set

From a dinosaur fossil set to a huge Roman Colosseum model, LEGO sets have come a long way since the plastic brick houses of the ‘50s. Kids and adults alike can now build pretty much anything from LEGO pieces. And now, you can even recreate famous art thanks to a LEGO Ideas Club Member known as legotruman. They designed the Vincent van Gogh: The Starry Night set, allowing you to build the iconic painting in 3D.

Legotruman says, “As a LEGO fan and an admirer of the painter, I wish to recreate one of his most celebrated artwork in Lego form, and share this with all Lego fans and art lovers!” The idea gained over 10,000 votes, meaning the 1,552-piece set is now approved to go into production.

Van Gogh painted The Starry Night in 1889 during his stay at a mental health facility in the nearby Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. The famous painting depicts his view through his room’s “iron-barred window” just before sunrise. With it’s swirling sky, flame-shaped trees, and the addition of an imaginary village, the painterly scene expresses “the violence of his troubled psyche.” A year after Van Gogh painted The Starry Night—on July 27, 1890—the troubled artist shot himself in a wheat field. Two days later, he fell victim to his injuries.

For the three-dimensional LEGO version of The Starry Night, Van Gogh’s iconic brushstroke style is captured with short, thin bricks in multiple hues. The swirling sky can be built using an assortment of brick plates and curved parts, while the stylized moon and stars are depicted as circular pieces. Legotruman says, “My favorite part is the inclined plate stack on the right, capturing the angled brush strokes within the moon-lit cloud.” The set even features a Van Gogh mini figure with a paint brush, painting palette, an easel, and a miniature “Starry Night” painting. By placing the minifigure before the 3D scenery, it’s like watching the artist work on the painting in real time.

Check out The Starry Night LEGO set below and keep an eye on the LEGO website for its release.

LEGO is scheduled to release a new set based on Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night painting.

Vincent van Gogh Starry Night LEGO Set

The 3D build captures the Dutch artist's swirling skies with an assortment of bricks plates and curved parts.

Vincent van Gogh Starry Night LEGO Set

The set even features a Van Gogh mini figure with a paint brush, painting palette, easel, and a miniature Starry Night painting.

Vincent van Gogh Starry Night LEGO SetVincent van Gogh Starry Night LEGO SetLEGO: WebsiteAmazon | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Robb Report]

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

The Fascinating Story Behind the Painting That Led to Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’

Artist Recreates Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave’ Out of 50,000 LEGO Blocks

How Van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’ Came to Be and Continues to Inspire Artists

World’s Largest LEGO Wooden-Style Roller Coaster Made With 90,000 Toy Bricks

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New York Public Library Releases List of 125 Favorite Books to Honor 125th Anniversary
How Impressionism Changed the Art World and Continues to Inspire Us Today
10+ Awe-Inspiring Impressionist Masterpieces Painted by Claude Monet
Watermelon Plant Breaks World Record by Producing 131 Fruits in a Single Harvest
Solar System Necklace Is a Beautifully Subtle Way to Celebrate the Universe
San Francisco To Build Innovative Farm School Teaching Kids How to Grow Their Own Food

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

24-Hour Bookstore Allows Bibliophiles to Read All Day Long
Farming Kindergarten Educates Preschool Children While Growing Vegetables on the Roof
Historic Church Gets Reinvigorating Transformation With a Reflective Rainbow Floor
Inspiring Couple Turns Truck into Mobile Library with 4,000 Books to Promote Reading Across India
Architects Recycle Found Doors and Windows to Form Faade of a Collage House
For 7th Year in a Row, Chicago High School Has 100% of Graduates Going to College

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.