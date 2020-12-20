Home / Art / Sculpture

World’s Largest LEGO Wooden-Style Roller Coaster Made With 90,000 Toy Bricks

By Emma Taggart on December 20, 2020

Lego Roller coaster

LEGO artist Tomáš Kašpařík (aka Chairudo) is a self-confessed “child that never grew up.” Like many kids (and adults), he has a love for LEGO, but he’s been lucky enough to turn his passion into a career. For years, he’s been creating extraordinary sculptures from the plastic pieces, and his latest creation is no exception. He constructed the world’s largest wooden-style coaster from LEGO, and it actually works!

Chairudo’s LEGO roller coaster is based on a real-life ride called El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey. El Toro is not for the faint-hearted—it features a terrifying drop of 176 feet (53 meters) at a 76-degree angle, the steepest drop of any wooden roller coaster in America. Chairudo recreated the winding structure in miniature, and it’s just as impressive as its real counterpart.

Chairudo used just under 90,000 LEGO pieces to create his model. It measures 6.5 meters long (21 feet), 1.2 meters wide (3.9 feet), and 1.4 meters tall (4.5 feet). It also includes 26 meters (85 feet) of track—the real El Toro is around 1,200 meters long (3,937 feet) and 60 meters high (196 feet). The artist has even recreated other parts of the fairground in LEGO, such as a “snail ride” and a spinning carousel. Chairudo asks, “Is there a better time to become a LEGO minifigure?” We wish we were tiny enough to take a ride!

Check out Chairudo’s LEGO roller coaster below.

Artist Tomáš Kašpařík (aka Chairudo) created the world’s largest wooden-style coaster from LEGO.

LEGO Rollercoaster

It's based on a real-life ride called El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson.

DSC_9816

Chairudo's miniature version  features 90,000 LEGO pieces and measures 6.5 meters (21 feet) long.

DSC_9844DSC_9852DSC_9804

Chairudo: Website | Facebook | Flickr | YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Chairudo.

Related Articles:

Artist Recreates Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave’ Out of 50,000 LEGO Blocks

LEGO Unveils 9,036-Piece Roman Colosseum—Its Largest Set Ever!

Artist Builds Amazing Menagerie of Animals With LEGO Bricks

This Woman Will Meticulously Construct a Scale Model of Your Home Using Only LEGOs

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Anthony Howe’s Kinetic Sculptures Take on a Life of Their Own as They Move With the Wind
Artist Recreates Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave’ Out of 50,000 LEGO Blocks
15 Toys and Action Figures for the Playful Art Lover in Your Life
Artist Reconstructs Stone Sculptures With Stunning Strips of Glass Slicing Through Them
LEGO Unveils 9,036-Piece Roman Colosseum—Its Largest Set Ever!
Lebanese Artist Creates Powerful Sculpture From the Ashes of Beirut Port Explosion [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Upcycling Artist Turns Scrap Metal and Discarded Objects Into Lifelike Animal Sculptures
This ‘Baby Yoda’ Toy Can Waddle Around Your House and Play Hide-and-Seek With You
Giant Whale Sculpture Stops Derailed Metro Car From Plunging Into Water
Carved Figures Emerge From Wooden Beams That Were Once in a Historic German Palace
Life-Sized Driftwood Sculptures Look Like Uncanny Characters From a Sci-Fi Movie
Artist Uses Chainsaw To Transform Damaged Tree Into Hand Reaching for the Sky

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.