Filmmaker Turns Publicly Available Footage From Nasa’s Artemis II Mission Into Thrilling Short Film

The Artemis II mission took humans beyond low Earth orbit for the first time in over 50 years. In doing so, it gave us hours of thrilling footage from launch to splashdown, including a breathtaking Earth set and a solar eclipse from space. Luckily for us, NASA has made all these resources available to the public, allowing us not only to take in the beauty of our planet and our moon, but also inspiring artists across different media.

One such creative is John D. Boswell, a musician and filmmaker best known as MELODYSHEEP. Stunned by the visual richness of the Artemis II footage, he produced a cinematic short film using the videos and photos made public by NASA. These range from images taken by photographers on the ground to innovative astrophotography made possible by lenses mounted on the exterior of the Orion capsule.

“I have been completely spellbound by the images coming out of NASA’s Artemis II mission,” Boswell wrote on YouTube. “NASA / ESA deserves best cinematography at the Oscars! I dropped everything to put together a tribute to the mission, piecing together the best, highest resolution footage and mission photography with a custom eight-minute score.”

Boswell elevates these images with his original music, adding an emotional layer to the already powerful visuals that have made headlines around the world. Meanwhile, his color correction work evokes the era of the original Apollo missions, which took place between 1961 and 1972, giving it all a stylish retro-futuristic look. The result is a riveting recount of this history-making event, capturing both the crew’s feats and the excitement felt by everyone who witnessed their success.

For even more electrifying videos marrying science and cinema, check out and follow Boswell’s Vimeo and YouTube channels.

Filmmaker John D. Boswell aka MELODYSHEEP made a thrilling cinematic short film out of the NASA Artemis II footage.

John D. Boswell (MELODYSHEEP): Vimeo | YouTube

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