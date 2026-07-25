Home / Video

Filmmaker Turns Publicly Available Footage From Nasa’s Artemis II Mission Into Thrilling Short Film

By Regina Sienra on July 25, 2026
shot from Artemis II moon flyby

Photo: NASA

The Artemis II mission took humans beyond low Earth orbit for the first time in over 50 years. In doing so, it gave us hours of thrilling footage from launch to splashdown, including a breathtaking Earth set and a solar eclipse from space. Luckily for us, NASA has made all these resources available to the public, allowing us not only to take in the beauty of our planet and our moon, but also inspiring artists across different media.

One such creative is John D. Boswell, a musician and filmmaker best known as MELODYSHEEP. Stunned by the visual richness of the Artemis II footage, he produced a cinematic short film using the videos and photos made public by NASA. These range from images taken by photographers on the ground to innovative astrophotography made possible by lenses mounted on the exterior of the Orion capsule.

“I have been completely spellbound by the images coming out of NASA’s Artemis II mission,” Boswell wrote on YouTube. “NASA / ESA deserves best cinematography at the Oscars! I dropped everything to put together a tribute to the mission, piecing together the best, highest resolution footage and mission photography with a custom eight-minute score.”

Boswell elevates these images with his original music, adding an emotional layer to the already powerful visuals that have made headlines around the world. Meanwhile, his color correction work evokes the era of the original Apollo missions, which took place between 1961 and 1972, giving it all a stylish retro-futuristic look. The result is a riveting recount of this history-making event, capturing both the crew’s feats and the excitement felt by everyone who witnessed their success.

For even more electrifying videos marrying science and cinema, check out and follow Boswell’s Vimeo and YouTube channels.

Filmmaker John D. Boswell aka MELODYSHEEP made a thrilling cinematic short film out of the NASA Artemis II footage.

John D. Boswell (MELODYSHEEP): Vimeo | YouTube

Related Articles:

NASA Releases Over 12,000 Unseen Images From the Artemis II Mission

NASA Shares Breathtaking Images From the Artemis II Lunar Flyby

How NASA’s Artemis II Mission Made History After a Successful Splashdown Back to Earth

NASA’s Artemis II Crew Name Newly Discovered Moon Crater After Astronaut’s Late Wife, Carroll

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Travel Back to China in 1917 When You Watch This Enhanced and Colorized Film Footage
Mom Uses Garden Hose to Create Pop Culture-Inspired “Water Outlines” With Her Kids
Hypnotic Film Transforms Real Weather Satellite Data Into a Living Portrait of Earth
NASA Announces Artemis III Crew Members Going to Space in 2027
Inauguration for Sagrada Família’s Tallest Tower Dazzles With Touching Light Show Depicting Gaudí
Jupiter and Venus Will Align With the Moon to Create “Holy Grail” of Planetary Brightness This Month

More on My Modern Met

2,800 Drones Take to the Skies To Play the World’s Largest Game of Tetris
BBC Earth Releases Three-Hour Video Celebrating Sir David Attenborough’s 100-Year Legacy
Hubble Space Telescope Celebrates 36th Anniversary With Stunning Image of Trifid Nebula
Seth Rogen Speaks Out Against the Role of AI in Hollywood and Online Content
NASA Releases Over 12,000 Unseen Images From the Artemis II Mission
Dreamy Iridescent Clouds Appear Over Indonesia That Look Like Rainbow Road From ‘Mario Kart’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.