Home / Archeology

Polish Farmer Discovers 6,000-Year-Old Neolithic Fertility Figurine

By Emma Taggart on June 30, 2025

Venus of Kołobrzeg

Archaeologists in Poland have announced the discovery of a rare 6,000-year-old limestone figurine, found by a farmer near the city of Kołobrzeg. Dating back to the Neolithic era, the artifact—named the Venus of Kołobrzeg—is believed to have been created by early agricultural settlers along the Baltic coast.

The figurine was discovered in December 2022 by a farmer in a village near the Parsęta River, close to Kołobrzeg. Archaeologists and researchers from the Relicta Foundation took time to verify its authenticity and confirm the exact location of the find. After careful analysis, they were able to determine its likely origin and purpose.

Standing just 5 inches tall (12 centimeters), the beige, hand-carved limestone figurine has a featureless face and two small legs. Its hips and breasts are exaggerated, leading archaeologists to believe it likely represents a female fertility goddess. It also shows signs of smoothing, suggesting it may have been handled frequently, or even rubbed like a good luck charm. Historians believe the ancient figure might have even been used in rituals or ceremonies for promoting fertility, survival, and prosperity.

Simple human-like figurines like this one have been found at many Neolithic sites dating back to the 6th and 5th millennia BCE, especially in regions south and southeast of the Carpathian Mountains. Similar pieces have also been discovered in places like Anatolia and southern Europe. But the Venus of Kołobrzeg is the first of its kind discovered in Poland. Most Neolithic Venus figurines were made of clay, while stone versions—carved from sandstone, marble, or limestone—are much less common.

The Venus of Kołobrzeg is now housed in the permanent collection of the Polish Arms Museum (Muzeum Oręża Polskiego) in Kołobrzeg, where it stands out as one of the oldest and most distinctive artifacts in the museum’s archive. “I can safely say that this is the find of the century,” Aleksander Ostasz, the museum’s director said. “What was discovered…is truly something phenomenal, extraordinary. It absolutely pushes the boundaries of our history of Kolobrzeg.”

Check out photos of the fascinating Venus of Kołobrzeg figurine below.

Archaeologists in Poland have announced the discovery of a rare 6,000-year-old limestone figurine, found by a farmer near the city of Kołobrzeg.

Venus of Kołobrzeg

Dating back to the Neolithic era, the artifact—named the Venus of Kołobrzeg—is believed to have been created by early agricultural settlers along the Baltic coast.

Venus of Kołobrzeg

Historians believe the ancient figure might have even been used in rituals or ceremonies for celebrating fertility and promoting survival and prosperity.

Venus of Kołobrzeg

Venus of Kołobrzeg

Venus of Kołobrzeg

Venus of Kołobrzeg

Muzeum Oręża Polskiego w Kołobrzegu: Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Polish Arms Museum / Muzeum Oręża Polskiego w Kołobrzegu.

Related Articles:

Missing Medieval Chess Piece Discovered in Family Home After 200 Years, Now Worth Nearly $1M

Longstanding Mystery Surrounding the Origins of a 30,000-Year-Old Figurine Is Solved

The Mysterious History of the Marble ‘Venus de Milo’ Statue

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Research Reveals That Ancient Romans Liked to Eat Fast Food Just Like We Do
Restoration Uncovers Stunning Art and Inscriptions of 2,000-Year-Old Egyptian Temple
Archaeological Team Unearths 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Tombs Honoring Prominent Statesmen
Toddler Discovers a Medieval Pendant Worth Millions Buried in a Field
1,600-Year-Old Mosaic Unveiled for the First Time Ever in Western Negev
Egyptologist Discovers Secret Messages on 3,000-Year-Old Obelisk

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Is the Only Illuminated Manuscript From Antiquity Depicting Homer’s ‘Iliad’
Ancient Egyptian Drawing Now Theorized To Represent the Milky Way’s Great Rift
World’s Oldest Song Is 3,400 Years Old and You Can Listen to It Today
Archeologist Uses 3D Models To Create the Parthenon’s Original Interior
New Studies Paw at the Prevailing Theory of How Cats Became Domesticated
Young Boy Discovers 140-Million-Year-Old Marine Fossil While Digging in His Yard

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.