Rare Footage From 1915 Captures Claude Monet Painting at His Gardens in Giverny

Claude Monet is one of the most famous painters of the past several centuries. His iconic, colorful images kickstarted the Impressionist movement. From sunrises over the water to everyday life in 19th-century Paris, Monet's work endures as iconic examples of French art. While people today can view his works on exhibit and tour his beloved gardens at Giverny, rare archival footage of Monet painting en plein air provides the ultimate insight into the famous artist's process.

This special moment is captured in silent film footage from 1915. Wearing a hat and sporting his trademark white beard, the elderly painter dabs away at a canvas in front of the rich flowering landscape of the pond at Giverny, which he so famously painted in his many water lily renditions. The painter was recorded by Sacha Guitry, a film director, who set out to capture French luminaries of art and culture for a film entitled Ceux de Chez Nous (Those of Our Land). This film was meant to demonstrate French culture in the face of the German enemy as World War I shattered the peace of places even like Giverny. Like many others, Monet was disturbed by the war, and both his stepson and son were fighting on the front.

Footage of Claude Monet painting in 1915 shows the artist among the flowers of his beloved Giverny in 1915.

Monet, who died in 1926, was a vanguard of the Impressionist movement.

The video, entitled Ceux de Chez Nous (Those of Our Land), was made by director Sacha Guitry in 1915 to display French culture to the world.

Renoir, Degas, and Rodin are among the other luminaries in the film.

Watch Monet paint at Giverny.

Explore the full archival film, with sound added in 1952 based on recorded interviews during initial filming.

