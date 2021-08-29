This Croatian Hotel Is Carved Under an Olive Orchard To Blend With Its Surroundings

If you are looking for a unique destination in the Mediterranean, the new Villa Nai 3.3 is sure to provide a special hotel experience. This five-star accommodation can be found on the Dalmatian Island in Dugi Otok, Croatia. It is designed by the famous Croatian architect Nikola Bašić. He's best known for the Sea Organ, a design of functional steps on Zadar’s waterfront that uses the ocean to play hauntingly beautiful music. Like Sea Organ, this new design also uses architecture to celebrate the beauty of the landscape.

The hotel is carved into the hill which was once home to an olive orchard. The form and the history of the site defined the design. Irregular walls follow the contour of the hill and are made up of local stones assembled with traditional building techniques. This includes the Dalmatian process of monumental stone walls without mortar. These walls provide the general entrance, but large glass partitions preserve views for guests to the outside.

The site also offers incredible scenery, including olive trees that are about five centuries old and plenty of other greenery. In fact, the olive trees are part of the story behind this hotel’s identity; it was named after the award-winning olive oil, Nai 3.3. The producers of this olive oil commissioned the luxury hotel and oversaw its construction.

While staying at Villa Nai 3.3, you'll find that each villa is designed in a slightly different style. Outside of your room, you can also harvest olives and watch the processing in an on-site oil mill. Plus, you can taste the products in the hotel restaurant, 3.3, and the bar, Grotta 11 000. In addition, there is a wellness establishment with indoor and outdoor pools, a bio sauna, and a spa area that stays on-brand with olive-based treatments.

You can find information about reservations and the facilities on Villa Nai 3.3’s website.

Villa Nai 3.3: Website | Instagram

All images via Villa Nai 3.3.