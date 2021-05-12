Mexican Boutique Hotel Features Gorgeous Brick Arches Made of Local Material

Home / Architecture / Hotels

By Samantha Pires on May 12, 2021
Located in Oaxaca, Mexico is Casona Sforza, a boutique hotel characterized by beautiful vaulted brick arches of varying heights. Located in the port town of Puerto Escondido, the hotel creates a new destination for tourists while highlighting local materials and crafts. Casona Sforza was designed by Mexican architect Alberto Kalach of TAX Architects and was commissioned by Ezequiel Ayarza Sforza, for whom the hotel is named.

Casona Sforza includes 11 guest suites, a bar, and a restaurant all designed as a peaceful nature retreat focused on blending the architecture with the surrounding coastal area. “It places center-stage the value of being aware of contemplating and understanding the beauty of an environment in balance,” explain the designers. That is why each suite is positioned in one of the brick vaults and looks out to the surrounding area—including the aesthetic circular pool that photographs spectacularly from above. The brick vaults also help to reflect sunlight to cool the interiors and to protect the hotel from a potential earthquake.

Aside from creating a beautiful aesthetic for a hotel, the project celebrates local craft and culture. Local artisans created rugs, hammocks, chairs, and other textiles that can be found throughout the project. For guests who want to learn more about Puerto Escondido and feel connected to the area, Pueblo del Sol is a local community focused on indigenous culture. It is sponsored by Casona Sforza and is described as a place for guests to learn about the products found in the hotel, the forest, and more. Pueblo del Sol is responsible for hotel items such as glassware and cushions.

All of these uniquely sourced items come together in a cohesive aesthetic that feels honest and true to Oaxaca and Puerto Escondido. “Elements highlight the attributes of the site and the surroundings—such as the sunset, the sound of the ocean, and the movement of the breeze—and combine with the textures and colors of the architecture,” says MOB Studio, who worked on the interiors of the project.

Keep scrolling to see more of this beautiful boutique hotel captured by Alex Krotkov Photography.

Casona Sforza is a boutique hotel in Oaxaca Mexico that features beautiful brick arches made of local materials.

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
