Sand Castle Artist Elevates a Classic Beach Activity Into Unbelievable Art and Architecture

Building sandcastles is something many of us tried our hands at as children, but our creations probably amounted to little more than a few stacked buckets of sand. For sculptor Janel Hawkins of Sand Castle University, however, sandcastle building has become a career. She creates elaborate sculptures in all shapes and sizes, and even hosts sand-building classes and events on beaches across Alabama and Florida.

Hawkins began making sand sculptures while in college, after responding to a job listing on Craigslist. Over time, she honed her skills and gained enough experience to launch her own company, Sand Castle University, in 2017. Today, the business employs a team of five expert instructors and creates custom sand sculptures for events, from architectural forms to company logos.

Hawkin’s architecture-inspired works are especially impressive. Each sculpture is packed with intricate details, from tiny windows and brickwork to elaborate staircases and rooftops. One recent piece is inspired by the painting Haskell’s House by Edward Hopper, brilliantly capturing the ornate Victorian-style home in sand.

Despite the meticulous craftsmanship that goes into each piece, every sculpture is eventually reclaimed by the tides, reminding us of the fleeting nature of the artform and material. Hawkins believes sand sculpting teaches valuable lessons that can be applied far beyond the beach.

“There are practical life lessons to sand sculpting,” she previously told My Modern Met. “You have to learn the basics, then practice, practice, practice. Don’t be afraid of failure. If you make mistakes, it means you’re trying hard!”

Learn more about Hawkins and the classes she and her team offer on the Sand Castle University website.

Sculptor Janel Hawkins creates detailed sand sculptures inspired by architecture.

She founded Sand Castle University, a company that offers sand building classes and events across beaches in Alabama and Florida.

Each sculpture is packed with intricate details, from tiny windows and brickwork to elaborate staircases and rooftops.

Sand Castle University: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

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