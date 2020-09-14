Home / Art / Art Supplies

These Revolutionary Sketchbooks Were Made Specifically for Inktober

By Margherita Cole on September 14, 2020
Viviva Colorsheets

Each year, thousands of creatives at all skill levels participate in Inktober—a month-long art challenge that requires participants to draw something every day or every week. Now, award-winning illustrator and creator of Inktober, Jake Parker, has teamed up with creative brand Viviva to present a revolutionary new sketchbook to make the upcoming art challenge even more fun.

Called the Easy-Sketchbook, this limited-edition art supply was recently launched on Indiegogo and has already received full funding. It’s listed as “the world's first sketchbook with a seamlessly integrated sketching mirror” and is made with “the highest quality materials and offered at a super affordable price specifically for Inktober!” The hardbound Easy-Sketchbook comes in a standard A5 size (5.8 x 8.3 inches), features a faux-leather cover, and includes a silver foil stamp with Inktober 2020 and Viviva logos. Each sketchbook also includes 64 pages of Lessebo Design paper, a high-quality acrylic half-mirror, and a corresponding aluminum milled slot stand to allow artists to draw images displayed on their phone. “Art can seem daunting and a challenge like Inktober even more so,” Viviva admits, “but with the right tools, it can be made fun and easy.”

They are also releasing three other sketchbooks with slightly different features. There is the A5 Ivory Sketchbook with 64 pages of smooth Lessebo Design paper, the A5 Cotton Sketchbook with 40 pages of textured cotton paper, and the Square Cotton Sketchbook with 40 pages of textured cotton paper. All Viviva and Inktober sketchbooks open flat and include the Inktober 2020 prompt list. In addition, Viviva has released a special edition of their Colorsheets set, featuring 3 inky colors as well as white in the same portable booklet format.

You can purchase Viviva and Inktober's limited edition Easy-Sketchbook for $30, the other sketchbooks for $20, and the Inktober edition Colorsheets for $20 via Indiegogo. Be sure to act fast as supplies are limited. All orders placed before September 16 will be fulfilled in time for Inktober. Additionally, you can find Viviva's original Colorsheets in My Modern Met Store.

Creative brand Viviva has partnered with Inktober 2020 to create a revolutionary new set of art supplies for this year's month-long challenge.

Viviva Colorsheets

Called the Easy-Sketchbook, this tool features a special acrylic half-mirror for sketching.

Viviva Colorsheets

In addition, Viviva and Inktober are releasing 3 other sketchbooks with slightly different features.

Viviva ColorsheetsViviva Colorsheets

Viviva is also releasing a special Inktober edition of their Colorsheets with 3 new inky colors as well as white.

Viviva ColorsheetsViviva ColorsheetsViviva Colorsheets

Watch this video to learn more about the Easy-Sketchbook:

And learn more about Viviva Colorsheets here:

Viviva Colorsheets: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Inktober: Website | Instagram | Twitter

Related Articles:

9 of the Best Paint Brushes for Artists of All Skill Levels

Artist Fills Her Sketchbook Pages Many Tiny Portraits of Wanderlust-Worthy Landscapes

Interview: Artist with Anxiety Illustrates Mental Health Tips She Learns in Therapy

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10+ Essential Art Supplies to Help You Start Drawing Your Own Comics
9 of the Best Paint Brushes for Artists of All Skill Levels
7 Watercolor Mediums That Will Transform the Way You Use the Paint
5 Tips to Help You Organize Your Art Studio Into a Creative Haven
10+ Best Colored Pencil Sets for Coloring Book Enthusiasts and Professional Artists
13 of the Best Drawing Pens for Professionals and Beginners

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10 of the Best Sketchbooks That Artists of All Abilities Love to Draw In
10 Innovative Art Supplies to Add to Your Studio Collection
20 Gifts to Help Art Grads Kick Off Their Creative Careers
15 Cute Pencil Pouches to Store Your Drawing Supplies
10+ All-Inclusive Arts & Crafts Kits to Jumpstart Your Next Hobby
12 Best Oil Paints for Beginners and Professionals

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.