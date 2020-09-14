These Revolutionary Sketchbooks Were Made Specifically for Inktober

Each year, thousands of creatives at all skill levels participate in Inktober—a month-long art challenge that requires participants to draw something every day or every week. Now, award-winning illustrator and creator of Inktober, Jake Parker, has teamed up with creative brand Viviva to present a revolutionary new sketchbook to make the upcoming art challenge even more fun.

Called the Easy-Sketchbook, this limited-edition art supply was recently launched on Indiegogo and has already received full funding. It’s listed as “the world's first sketchbook with a seamlessly integrated sketching mirror” and is made with “the highest quality materials and offered at a super affordable price specifically for Inktober!” The hardbound Easy-Sketchbook comes in a standard A5 size (5.8 x 8.3 inches), features a faux-leather cover, and includes a silver foil stamp with Inktober 2020 and Viviva logos. Each sketchbook also includes 64 pages of Lessebo Design paper, a high-quality acrylic half-mirror, and a corresponding aluminum milled slot stand to allow artists to draw images displayed on their phone. “Art can seem daunting and a challenge like Inktober even more so,” Viviva admits, “but with the right tools, it can be made fun and easy.”

They are also releasing three other sketchbooks with slightly different features. There is the A5 Ivory Sketchbook with 64 pages of smooth Lessebo Design paper, the A5 Cotton Sketchbook with 40 pages of textured cotton paper, and the Square Cotton Sketchbook with 40 pages of textured cotton paper. All Viviva and Inktober sketchbooks open flat and include the Inktober 2020 prompt list. In addition, Viviva has released a special edition of their Colorsheets set, featuring 3 inky colors as well as white in the same portable booklet format.

You can purchase Viviva and Inktober's limited edition Easy-Sketchbook for $30, the other sketchbooks for $20, and the Inktober edition Colorsheets for $20 via Indiegogo. Be sure to act fast as supplies are limited. All orders placed before September 16 will be fulfilled in time for Inktober. Additionally, you can find Viviva's original Colorsheets in My Modern Met Store.

