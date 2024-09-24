Watercolor Painting Class Teaches You Everything You Need to Know About Selecting the Perfect Art Supplies

Understanding the materials you'll need is key to successfully completing any art project. This is why botanical artist Victoria Beyer spends several lessons in My Modern Met Academy's Introduction to Watercolor Painting class, reviewing everything you need to know about selecting watercolor paints, paper, and brushes.

As this online art class is aimed at beginners, Beyer guides students step by step and shares her extensive knowledge about what materials are necessary and what they are used for. Beginning with paper and looking at the difference between watercolor blocks, pads, and notebooks. She even gives suggestions on how to make your own small watercolor notebook from larger sheets. Students will also learn about the pros and cons of using 100% cotton versus cotton and pulp mixes.

Then, she moves on to brushes and paints. Students will learn the difference between natural and synthetic brushes, as well as Beyer's thoughts on which size brushes are essential for starting out. Next, you'll look at the best watercolor paints, learn the difference between tubes and pans, and how to match colors across different brands.

Once you are settled in and feeling comfortable with your materials, you'll learn basic watercolor techniques, as well as some special effects you can create using household materials. Then, after a color theory and composition lesson, you'll work together to paint both a still life and a landscape painting.

Scroll down to see more of Beyer's watercolor paint tips, and then enroll today to enjoy all 3.5 hours of instruction, which can be watched at your leisure as many times as you'd like.

In My Modern Met Academy's Introduction to Watercolor Painting, students will learn the foundations for selecting the proper materials.

Botanical artist Victoria Beyer shares her extensive knowledge across several lessons. Here are some of her tips and favorite materials.

“For paper, it is better to get a small cotton block or just one sheet of paper than buy a huge cheap block that will warp, deteriorate, and make your art look dull.”

“If you’re concerned about your budget, it is best to get three primary colors in tubes of 7ml rather than buying a cheap watercolor set, which will contain more filling than pigment and will make your art look chalky.”

“You can paint a whole painting with just one brush, a round number 4. They have a fine tip to paint details and enough belly to hold a lot of paint.”

Watch this sneak preview of the online art class and enroll today.

