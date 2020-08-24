Home / Art / Painting / Artist Fills Her Sketchbook Pages Many Tiny Portraits of Wanderlust-Worthy Landscapes

Artist Fills Her Sketchbook Pages Many Tiny Portraits of Wanderlust-Worthy Landscapes

By Margherita Cole on August 24, 2020
Watercolor Paintings by Rosie

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Artist Rosa F explores the splendid color palettes found in nature through delicate paintings. In her sketchbook, she transports us to misty mountains, lush forests, and serene plains all with her expertly crafted scenes and ethereal hues.

Rosa works primarily in acrylic inks, watercolor, and gouache. She switches her media depending on the subject matter and mood of the landscape she's painting. Her more translucent works will possess a thoughtful and mysterious atmosphere while her opaque paintings come across as silent and still.

Perhaps the most striking element of Rosa's sketchbooks is her elegant compositions. She lays out a number of rectangular panels that are filled with slightly different takes on one subject. While each box is lovely on its own, they look even dreamier when together and evoke the feeling of a graphic novel or series of polaroid pictures.

You can purchase prints and stickers of Rosa's art through her Etsy shop. Keep up to date with her latest watercolor art by following her on Instagram.

Artist Rosa F fills her sketchbooks with pleasing color studies of tiny landscapes.

Watercolor Paintings by Rosie

She uses acrylic inks, and watercolor and gouache paint in her art.

Watercolor Paintings by RosieWatercolor Paintings by RosieWatercolor Paintings by RosieWatercolor Paintings by RosieWatercolor Paintings by RosieWatercolor Paintings by RosieGouache Painting of Trees by Rosa F

While she'll often create multiple studies, Rosa will paint striking singular scenes, too.

Watercolor Paintings by RosieWatercolor Paintings by RosieWatercolor Paintings by RosieWatercolor Paintings by RosieWatercolor Paintings by RosieWatercolor Paintings by Rosie

Plants are also painted in a similar way.

Watercolor Paintings by Rosie

Watercolor Paintings by RosieWatercolor Paintings by RosieRosa F: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rosa F.

Related Articles:

Colorful Interactive Display of Early 19th-Century Mineral Illustrations

Makeup Artist Uses Paint to Turn Her Body Into Different Delicious Food

Artist Reimagines ‘Mona Lisa’ as Modern Woman With Tattoos

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Giant Brushstroke Paintings Reveal the Same Place in Two Wildly Different Time Periods
Imaginary Japanese Storefronts Come to Life in Charming Watercolor Scenes
Sculptural Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Striking Beauty of California Beaches
5 Famous Allegorical Paintings That Carry Hidden Meanings Waiting to Be Discovered
7 Watercolor Mediums That Will Transform the Way You Use the Paint
Immersive Ocean Paintings Capture the Shimmering Beauty of the Endless Waves

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15+ YouTube Channels to Teach You How to Paint for Free
Why Kehinde Wiley Creates Exquisite Portraits of Black Men Inspired by Old Masters Painting
Ethereal Landscape Paintings Evoke the Abstract Beauty of Morning Light in the Mountains
25 Acrylic Painting Ideas That Celebrate the Versatility of This Popular Artist Tool
Powerful Paintings Recount an Artist’s Personal Experiences With Addiction and Homelessness
Artist Becomes Infinite Through His Mind-Bending Series of Painted Self Portraits

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.