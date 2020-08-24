Artist Fills Her Sketchbook Pages Many Tiny Portraits of Wanderlust-Worthy Landscapes

Artist Rosa F explores the splendid color palettes found in nature through delicate paintings. In her sketchbook, she transports us to misty mountains, lush forests, and serene plains all with her expertly crafted scenes and ethereal hues.

Rosa works primarily in acrylic inks, watercolor, and gouache. She switches her media depending on the subject matter and mood of the landscape she's painting. Her more translucent works will possess a thoughtful and mysterious atmosphere while her opaque paintings come across as silent and still.

Perhaps the most striking element of Rosa's sketchbooks is her elegant compositions. She lays out a number of rectangular panels that are filled with slightly different takes on one subject. While each box is lovely on its own, they look even dreamier when together and evoke the feeling of a graphic novel or series of polaroid pictures.

Artist Rosa F fills her sketchbooks with pleasing color studies of tiny landscapes.

She uses acrylic inks, and watercolor and gouache paint in her art.

While she'll often create multiple studies, Rosa will paint striking singular scenes, too.

Plants are also painted in a similar way.

