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Google Seeks To Release 32 Million Sterile Mosquitoes To Reduce Illness-Spreading Bugs

By Regina Sienra on June 3, 2026

The world’s deadliest animal might not be what you expect. It’s not a venomous snake or a preying shark; per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s the seemingly insignificant mosquito. These bugs are carriers of deadly illnesses, such as malaria, dengue, and West Nile virus, killing thousands every year. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has created Debug, an innovative plan to reduce the mosquito populations, which includes releasing 32 million of these bugs in California and Florida.

“Bad mosquitoes spread disease. Good mosquitoes can stop them,” is the motto of the Debug team. Made up of scientists and engineers, they are working to raise and release sterile male mosquitoes. The premise is simple: “Male mosquitoes can’t bite or spread disease, so good bugs will stop bad ones from reproducing. Over time, there will be fewer and fewer bad mosquitoes.”

The plan relies on a naturally occurring bacteria called Wolbachia, which makes the male mosquitoes unable to have offspring with wild female bugs. To raise them, no chemicals or toxins are involved, and it doesn’t there’s no genetic modification either. The team is currently targeting the Aedes aegypti mosquito, known for spreading dengue, yellow fever, and chikungunya (a viral disease endemic in East Africa and parts of Asia).

The team explains that the idea isn’t new, as it has been around since the 1950s. “It’s called the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT), and it has worked on other kinds of bugs—like fruit flies, screwworms, and codling moths,” Debug explains. “But it’s never worked with mosquitoes at a large enough scale to stop diseases from being transmitted. Mosquitoes are fragile and difficult to rear in the necessary numbers. With Debug, we’re developing new technologies to make it possible.”

The team also shares that, at the moment, separating male and female mosquitoes is a slow, manual process, but they are developing technology to automate it. If it works, this would have a longer-lasting and less-polluting impact than pesticides.

Debug has already returned some promising results in Singapore. Since launching in 2024, Singapore has achieved 80-90% suppression of the Aedes aegypti mosquito population and more than 70% reduction in dengue incidents after six to 12 months of releases. Today, over 10 million sterile male mosquitoes are released every week.

This has inspired Debug to expand their efforts to the U.S., where they have submitted a request to release up to 16 million mosquitoes annually in California and Florida over the span of two years. The petition is being reviewed by the Environmental Protection Agency, which can issue an experimental use permit after a public comment period.

To stay up to date with these efforts, make sure to visit Debug’s website.

Debug: Website

Sources: Debugging: Google requests permission to release 32m mosquitoes in California and Florida; Debug Expands in Singapore: Building the Next Generation of Mosquito Control Technology; Fighting the World's Deadliest Animal

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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