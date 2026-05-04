Musicians Perform Inside a Melting Ice Cave in the Swiss Alps

While many musicians dream of performing on the world’s biggest stages, Swiss artist To Athena (Tiffany Athena Limacher) recently fulfilled a very different kind of ambition: singing inside a glacier. In March 2026, she and her band—featuring two violinists, a cellist, and a keyboard player—joined Greenpeace on an expedition to the Morteratsch Glacier in the Swiss Alps. They performed her song “Collide” inside a frozen cave carved in the glacier.

Shaped by flowing, melting water, the ice caves of the Morteratsch Glacier are fleeting spaces among a landscape that’s constantly changing. Scientists believe the glacier is shrinking rapidly, by around 50 meters (about 164 feet) a year, and the cave itself is unlikely to survive another summer as temperatures continue to rise.

“The natural world is delicate, and we are not separate from it,” says the band. “When we push beyond planetary boundaries, we disrupt the balance that sustains all life.” To Athena’s song “Collide” reflects this too, exploring burnout and what it feels like to be pushed to your limits.

“ Singing ‘Collide’ here was a very intense feeling for me because I wrote ‘Collide’ when I had like a burnout and it meant a lot to me,” reveals Limacher. “Somehow it matched the message and the mood so much that I really felt so free singing this song here.” The artist adds, “ We’re so grateful that we were able to, to go up here and see this magical place before it is vanished. So we are still overwhelmed and so thankful.”

Limacher hopes that her stunning performance will inspire people around the world to join Greenpeace in protecting the beauty and the future of our planet.

Watch To Athena’s breathtaking performance in the video above.

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