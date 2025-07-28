Home / Drawing / Pencil Drawing

Poetic Colored Pencil Drawings Reveal the Elegance of the Human Body

By Eva Baron on July 28, 2025

Colored Pencil Drawings of Human Anatomy by WanJin Gim

For WanJin Gim, drawing the human body comes naturally. Over the course of several years, the Korean artist has solidified himself as a master of anatomy, showcasing an exceptional command over traditionally divisive subjects like hands and feet. Even more impressive is Gim’s preference for colored pencil, a medium that’s more transparent and permanent in comparison to paint. All these factors make for a compelling and highly evocative portfolio, where the human body transforms into vibrant, poetic traces of itself.

Gim’s Sunset Hands, for instance, depicts two hands embracing one another, their fingers delicately intertwined. With its warm, soft color palette, the drawing outlines the veins, knuckles, nails, and structures of both hands with delicious detail, achieving a stunning level of realism. Stylistically, Sunset Hands also stands out for its etched quality, with Gim carefully layering and crossing pencil strokes to add depth, shadow, and light.

As its name suggests, Hands & Feet is also an illustration of hands, but this time they’re in conversation with a pair of feet. Here, someone gently clasps their ankles, their feet splayed out on the ground beneath them. Gim is as adept at capturing feet as he is hands, beautifully revealing their arches, dips, and bumps with such intimacy, that it’s difficult to look away.

“Feet are not the prettiest parts of a body,” one person commented on the drawing, “yet you have given them grace and elegance.”

Another recent series introduces acrylic alongside Gim’s signature colored pencils. Aptly titled Potter’s Hands, these two compositions are, above all, exercises in texture, where the artist manages to perfectly replicate pottery’s slippery surface. That success can most likely be attributed to Gim’s use of paint, which more accurately mimics how hands slide across wet, thick clay.

Gim may be best known for his faithful representations of hands and feet, but he’s equally enamored by the human form as a whole. Etude in the sun sees a woman bounding across the page, her body dramatically contorted into what resembles a dance, while Study of a female figure doing yoga shows a figure with her arms and legs twisted around her back. A Study of a Woman’s Back, on the other hand, demonstrates Gim’s immense understanding of the human spine, which he meticulously contours and shapes with his colored pencils. The resulting figure is both subtle and confident, her body frozen in a graceful, curved movement.

It should come as no surprise that Gim has amassed over 350,000 followers on Instagram. After all, his art offers us one of our most precious and timeless possessions: our own bodies.

WanJin Gim has proven himself a master of anatomy, using colored pencils to capture bodies with exceptional detail and grace.

Drawing of two outstretched hands by WanJin Gim

Drawing of clasped hands by WanJin Gim

Colored Pencil Drawings of Human Anatomy by WanJin Gim

Gim is especially proficient at drawing feet and hands, both traditionally challenging body parts to represent accurately.

Drawing of clasped hands by WanJin Gim

Drawing of a pair of feet and hands by WanJin Gim

Colored Pencil Drawings of Human Anatomy by WanJin Gim

Colored Pencil Drawings of Human Anatomy by WanJin Gim

Drawing of clasped hands by WanJin Gim

Drawing of clasped hands with a flower by WanJin Gim

Though specializing in colored pencil, Gim occasionally incorporates acrylic paint to achieve compelling textures like wet clay.

Drawing of someone making pottery by WanJin Gim

Drawing of someone making pottery by WanJin Gim

Drawing of someone making pottery by WanJin Gim

Drawing of someone making pottery by WanJin Gim

WanJin Gim: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by WanJin Gim.

Related Articles:

This Artist Creates Larger-Than-Life Flower Drawings With Colored Pencils

Beautiful Flora Comes Alive in Spectacular Hyperrealistic Colored Pencil Drawings

Stunning Ink and Colored Pencil Architecture Drawings Inspired by Old-World Europe

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Want To Start Drawing With Colored Pencils? This Beginner’s Guide Makes It Easy
20 Pencil Drawing Ideas To Inspire You To Start Creating
Artist Shares Secrets of How To Draw Incredibly Realistic Portraits [Interview]
Discover the Secrets of Drawing Realistic Portraits
Artist Spends Over 350 Hours Drawing Every Detail of the Duomo di Milano Door
Beautiful Flora Comes Alive in Spectacular Hyperrealistic Colored Pencil Drawings

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Pencil Drawings of Old Hollywood and More
Artist Spends 200 Hours Bringing This Amazing Hyperrealistic Drawing to Life
Artist Breaks Down How To Draw People in Easily Approachable Drawing Tutorials
Hyperrealistic Pencil Portraits Look Like Photographs
Start Sketching Anyone When You Enroll in This Online Portrait Drawing Class
Vintage Plant Drawings Explore the Unseen Beauty of Complex Tree Root Systems

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.