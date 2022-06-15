Home / Drawing / Pencil Drawing

Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Pencil Drawings of Old Hollywood and More

By Margherita Cole on June 15, 2022
Sketchbook Drawings by Bea Obscena

Open one of Bea Obcena‘s sketchbooks and you'll find a gallery of pencil drawings. The Philippines-based artist fills paper spreads with portraits of celebrities, copies of figures from famous paintings, and so much more. Each page displays her masterful ability to render shading, texture, and dimension in graphite.

Sketchbooks often provide insight into how an artist works. In Obcena's case, we find pencil illustrations accompanied by numerous handwritten notes describing the content. Occasionally, she adds technical comments about pencil values, shading, and proportions. As a result, viewers are able to see how Obscena studies her subjects and brings them to life with her pencil.

From Hollywood starlets like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe to famous painting subjects like the Mona Lisa and the Girl with the Pearl Earring, these sketchbooks contain an array of different faces. While some of these are more familiar than others, they are all exceptional in their realistic qualities. In addition to drawing figures, Obcena also studies decorative motifs, animals, buildings, and anything else that catches her eye.

You can purchase available original art, stickers, and other merchandise via Obcena's Etsy shop.

Philippines-based artist Bea Obcena fills her sketchbook with exquisite pencil drawings.

Sketchbook Drawings by Bea ObscenaSketchbook Drawings by Bea ObscenaSketchbook Drawings by Bea Obscena

These tiny bits of text offer insight into her techniques and a little info on her subjects.

Sketchbook Drawings by Bea ObscenaSketchbook Drawings by Bea ObscenaBea Obcena: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bea Obcena.

