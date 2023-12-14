Home / Drawing / Pencil Drawing

20 Pencil Drawing Ideas To Inspire You To Start Creating

By Margherita Cole on December 14, 2023
Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: PeopleImages.com/Depositphotos

There's a lot that goes into making art. Paint, brushes, pastels, and markers are just some of the materials that creatives will have in their studio. However, you don't need to go on a shopping spree to dip your toes into drawing. With just a pencil and some paper, you can start honing your skills—one sketch at a time.

As with any medium, drawing with pencil requires time and practice. We've put together a list of ideas that will take you through the animal kingdom, across landscapes, and into your own home. By learning how to draw a variety of subjects, you will grow more comfortable with pencils and what they can do. You can also gain more confidence rendering whatever sparks your interest.

Some of these prompts will be more challenging (like drawing horses and hands), while others may be a bit easier (such as sketching an egg or a book). Try your best to tackle them all and see what kind of progress you make by the end.

Scroll down to see our full list of pencil drawing ideas.

Need a new utensil before you get started? Then, be sure to take a look at our guide to the best drawing pencils.

Table of Contents hide
1 Squirrel
2 Lion
3 Wolf
4 Birds
5 Horse
6 Rose
7 Windy Landscape
8 Leaves
9 Cut Fruit or Vegetables
10 Egg
11 Still Life
12 Makeup
13 Ballet Pointe Shoe
14 Stack of Books
15 Column Capital
16 Eyes
17 Hands
18 Feet
19 Portrait
20 Sculpture Head

Start creating with these 20 pencil drawing ideas.

 

Animal Drawings

 

Squirrel

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: Mikhaylova/Depositphotos

 

Lion

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: VolodymyrBur/Depositphotos

 

Wolf

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: nico99/Depositphotos

 

Birds

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: Gvinevera88/Depositphotos

 

Horse

Photo: JozefKlopacka/Depositphotos

 

Nature

 

Rose

 

Windy Landscape

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: L.Kramer/Depositphotos

 

Leaves

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: OlesiaFrolowa/Depositphotos

 

Objects

 

Cut Fruit or Vegetables

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: kostik2photo/Depositphotos

 

Egg

 

Still Life

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: EgnisMoore/Depositphotos

 

Makeup

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: Sashsmir/Depositphotos

 

Ballet Pointe Shoe

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: NadinArt/Depositphotos

 

Stack of Books

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: vad_1/Depositphotos

 

Column Capital

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: aleksstupnikov.mail.ru/Depositphotos

 

People

 

Eyes

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: nadyaus/Depositphotos

Hands

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: 7slonov/Depositphotos

 

Feet

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: PantherMediaSeller/Depositphotos

 

Portrait

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: pittore/Depositphotos

 

Sculpture Head

Pencil Drawing Ideas

Photo: allween/Depositphotos

 

Want to learn alongside an instructor? These online classes go over how to draw different subjects with pencil.

 

Architectural Drawing

Photo & Art: Demi Lang / My Modern Met Academy

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil — Draw architecture like a pro with this course by Demi Lang. She'll take you step by step through the process of drawing buildings using ink and colored pencil.

 

Drawing 101 Class

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching — Learn the fundamentals of drawing and gain the confidence to sketch any subject you like.

 

Procreate Drawing

Photo & Art: Melissa De Nobrega / My Modern Met

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like — Learn to draw facial features, characters, and people! In bite-sized lessons, this portrait drawing course will break down one of the most complex subjects, the human face, into something simple and approachable.

 

Love drawing? Be sure to sign up for our Drawing Club newsletter to receive monthly drawing tips, prompts, tutorials, and more.

 

Related Articles:

20 Cartoon Drawing Ideas to Sketch Right Now

100+ Drawing Ideas That Will Get You Sketching Right Now

50 Drawing Prompts To Help You Fill Out Your Next Sketchbook

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Shares Secrets of How To Draw Incredibly Realistic Portraits [Interview]
Discover the Secrets of Drawing Realistic Portraits (Now on Pre-Sale!)
Artist Spends Over 350 Hours Drawing Every Detail of the Duomo di Milano Door
Beautiful Flora Comes Alive in Spectacular Hyperrealistic Colored Pencil Drawings
Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Pencil Drawings of Old Hollywood and More
Artist Spends 200 Hours Bringing This Amazing Hyperrealistic Drawing to Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Breaks Down How To Draw People in Easily Approachable Drawing Tutorials
Hyperrealistic Pencil Portraits Look Like Photographs
Start Sketching Anyone When You Enroll in This Online Portrait Drawing Class
Vintage Plant Drawings Explore the Unseen Beauty of Complex Tree Root Systems
Enchanting Portraits Merge Enigmatic Subjects With Ornate Patterned Backgrounds
Realistic Drawing of a Catfish Looks Like It’s Swimming Off the Page

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.