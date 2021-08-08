Home / Drawing / Pencil Drawing

This Artist Creates Large-Than-Life Flower Drawings With Colored Pencils

By Margherita Cole on August 8, 2021
Floral Colored Pencil Drawings by CJ Hendry

“Pink Fluffy Peony,” 45 x 45 inches

Have you ever come across a work of art that makes you do a double-take? Well, Australian artist CJ Hendry specializes in trompe l'oeil drawings. Her latest series captures the intricate details of varieties of flowers in massive, hyperrealistic renderings.

Each one is made using a variety of colored pencils. Hendry masterfully layers and blends the different hues together to build dimension in her drawings. As a result, her blooms appear to have real depth, so much so that they fool viewers into thinking that the petals could be plucked from the paper.

This botanical series features depictions of pastel-colored peonies, poppies, and roses. Hendry magnifies their beauty into large-scale drawings so that their complex anatomy and unique coloring makes an even greater impression. In fact, the closer one looks at one of her pieces, the more details they are able to discover and appreciate.

Hendry is currently working on an upcoming exhibition in Mile End, London. Follow her on Instagram for updates on her show and latest projects.

Australian artist CJ Hendry creates hyperrealistic colored pencil drawings inspired by flowers.

Floral Colored Pencil Drawings by CJ Hendry

“Red Poppy,” 45 x 45 inches

Floral Colored Pencil Drawings by CJ Hendry

Detail of “Red Poppy,” 45 x 45 inches

Floral Colored Pencil Drawings by CJ Hendry

“Peony Peeping,” 65 x 65 inches

Floral Colored Pencil Drawings by CJ Hendry

Detail of “Pink Fluffy Peony,” 45 x 45 inches

Floral Colored Pencil Drawings by CJ Hendry

“White Peeping Peony,” 45 x 45 inches

Floral Colored Pencil Drawings by CJ Hendry

Detail of “White Poking Peony,” 41 x 41 inches

Floral Colored Pencil Drawings by CJ Hendry

“Light Peach Rose,” 41 x 41 inches

Floral Colored Pencil Drawings by CJ Hendry

Detail of “Light Peach Rose,” 41 x 41 inches

CJ Hendry: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CJ Hendry.

Related Articles:

These Giant Rorschach Paint Blots Are Actually Colored Pencil Drawings

6 Colored Pencil Artists Who Masterfully Create Lifelike Drawings

Stunning Hyper-Realistic Eyes Created Using Colored Pencils

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Rare Leonardo da Vinci Drawing Expected to Break the Artist’s Auction Record
Artist Draws Incredibly Realistic Cat Faces You’ll Want To Reach Out and Touch
Hyperrealistic Pencil Portraits Offer a Surreal Look Into Being Black in Today’s World
Striking Drawings Use White Pencil on Black Paper to Show Gently Lit Faces

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.