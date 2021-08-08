This Artist Creates Large-Than-Life Flower Drawings With Colored Pencils

Have you ever come across a work of art that makes you do a double-take? Well, Australian artist CJ Hendry specializes in trompe l'oeil drawings. Her latest series captures the intricate details of varieties of flowers in massive, hyperrealistic renderings.

Each one is made using a variety of colored pencils. Hendry masterfully layers and blends the different hues together to build dimension in her drawings. As a result, her blooms appear to have real depth, so much so that they fool viewers into thinking that the petals could be plucked from the paper.

This botanical series features depictions of pastel-colored peonies, poppies, and roses. Hendry magnifies their beauty into large-scale drawings so that their complex anatomy and unique coloring makes an even greater impression. In fact, the closer one looks at one of her pieces, the more details they are able to discover and appreciate.

Hendry is currently working on an upcoming exhibition in Mile End, London. Follow her on Instagram for updates on her show and latest projects.

CJ Hendry: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CJ Hendry.