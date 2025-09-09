Artist Shares His Secrets for How To Draw Your Own Imaginative Landscapes [Interview]

Illustrator and educator Sam Gillett has created entire worlds from his imagination and brought them to life with his art. His drawings are distinct in their atmosphere and energy, thanks to a combination of compelling compositions, technical precision, and attention to detail. Using intuitive perspective techniques, Gillett renders space as place, creating landscapes and scenes that invite viewers deep into his artwork.

It’s just our luck, then, that he is willing to share his knowledge and expertise with others. His course, Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes, is My Modern Met Academy’s newest class. Gillett instructs on the basics of intuitive perspective drawing. This course emphasizes working without reference images or rulers to achieve a realistic scene with depth and complexity, starting from a blank page to a final landscape drawing that’s both organic and compelling.

This course breaks down the daunting concept of perspective drawing into bite-sized lessons, beginning with a quick rundown of important terms and the components of perspective. Gillett is a great teacher, using relatable anecdotes and examples to explain certain concepts. Then, he walks through the process for setting up a compelling composition with guidelines and framing. Finally, he shows students how to build up their landscape by adding a variety of textures and shading throughout different sections of the drawing.

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes is now available for immediate purchase at the My Modern Met Academy website. Ringing in at $34.95 for just under two hours of lessons, this course is a necessity for any artist who has an interest in rendering realistic scenes and subjects. Gillett created this class specifically with beginners in mind, so the lessons are not just accessible but also applicable to other creative projects that may involve similar intuitive choices.

To commemorate the launch of our newest course, we had the pleasure of chatting with Gillett about what drives him to draw such stunning and fantastical landscapes. Read on for our exclusive interview, and get inspired by his story and craft.

How did you get your start with art?

I started drawing when I was 5 to 6 years old, but it was really inspired by my dad, who drew with me when I was a young kid. As a young adult, I rediscovered drawing as a way to relax and process a tough first year of university. From there, I found the techniques and world-building elements of art to be endlessly engrossing.

What attracted you to illustration, especially in relation to freehand perspective drawing?

Freehand drawing challenges you to see the world, and your art, in new ways. You have to become adept at observing the way scenes look from different angles and viewpoints: it’s a fun challenge! I also love the way art empowers you to be a world builder. Through pencil smudges on a page, we can create new things and interpret the world in our own ways. That’s a gift!

Do you have any artists specifically who have inspired you?

I’ve always been attracted to the world of Middle-earth. John Howe and Alan Lee are two artists who are responsible for the visual design of The Lord of the Rings films, and have informed so many fantasy worlds moving forward. Their style of sketching, which balances precision and a textured method, is incredible.

What was the most challenging part of working with perspective for you when you started, and what challenges you now?

It’s tough to visualize what you want to draw… and then not be able to draw it. Especially when drawing circles or other organic shapes in perspective, we can forget that practice really is the key: it takes time to learn how to intuitively draw these shapes. Now, I find the same challenge with drawing characters. Learning faces and how to draw people is a whole other world!

What is your favorite part of your artistic process?

My favourite part is when a vision for a drawing “clicks.” It can be a slog to be behind with a white page. But when you decide on a subject that really captivates your imagination and compels you to draw, that’s a special feeling.

What prompted you to begin teaching your art to others, and what is your favorite part about teaching?

I started teaching as a way to challenge myself during the pandemic in 2020. Creating resources for other artists made me learn new things about how I draw and how I view art. Knowing that I can help other artists discover the way art can challenge and reward them is rewarding. It’s a cool experience to hear from students who find my tutorials have helped them see art in new ways.

Do you have any advice for people who are starting with landscape drawing or more complicated perspective compositions?

Here’s the thing: the best way you can improve is… draw! While that seems obvious, it can be intimidating to bring a sketchbook along with you out to a cafe, on the street corner, or in the park. But drawing real spaces regularly is the best way to get a feel for how we see 3D spaces. Drawing from a picture restricts your view of a scene to how someone else (or someone’s camera) sees a scene. You can then think critically about how you see what’s in front of you: what appears larger? How does distance impact the perception of detail? Being IN the space is critical for absorbing these lessons.

What do you hope that people take away from your new class with My Modern Met Academy?

Success would mean knowing my class is encouraging people to draw. If you’re drawing, you’re building a regular drawing practice and that’s where improvement lies. Hopefully this class encourages folks to draw and find joy in the process.

Watch the video below to get a peek into Gillett's course, and enroll today.

Sam Gillett: Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sam Gillett.

