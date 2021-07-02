Expressive Figurative Drawings Capture Meticulous Details of the Human Body

For many, the human figure is the most challenging subject to draw. Particularly, the complex anatomy of hands and feet. Seoul-based artist Wanjin GIM, however, uses a distinct color palette and an array of traditional mediums like colored pencils and ink to capture the subtle language of hands and feet.

From the numerous folds in a cupped palm to the wrinkles surrounding joints to the colorful veins glowing through the skin—every detail is celebrated. GIM isolates the hands and feet from the rest of his subject's bodies, so that the intricacy of that appendage can be appreciated. Additionally, by using saturated colors, the fingers and soles of the feet possess a visible warmth associated with movement.

GIM creates each illustration on a kind of toned paper using a mix of colored pencils, acrylic paint, and inks. He typically fleshes out only the hands and feet, leaving the rest of the body as a light outline. This allows the viewer to focus on the realism of the highlighted body parts.

You can purchase prints and original artwork via GIM's website, and keep up to date with his latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Seoul-based artist Wanjin GIM creates incredible figurative drawings with saturated colors.

Wanjin GIM: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Wanjin GIM.

Related Articles:

Rare Leonardo da Vinci Drawing Expected to Break the Artist’s Auction Record

Realistic Ballpoint Pen Drawings Capture Every Detail Down to the Twinkle in People’s Eyes

Artist Creates Architectural Drawings That Look Like They’re Illuminated With Real Lights