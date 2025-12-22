Home / Drawing / Pen Drawing

Artist Has Been Drawing a Dense, Evolving Architectural World for Eight Years

By Sara Barnes on December 22, 2025

Architectural Drawing by Margritt

The artist known as Margritt is constructing an entire world, one stroke at a time. Using a pencil, fine-tipped pen, and her imagination, she creates expansive artworks as part of her ongoing series titled Futur/amas. “The work in Futur/amas is structured around perspectives, vanishing points, and complex architectural composition,” Margritt explains to My Modern Met. The results are as intricate as they are grand; it’s impossible not to get lost in the details, like the thin pipping running the height of the composition that feeds into sloping structures. It creates an alluring narrative. Does anyone live here? And if so, how?

“This universe is fueled by cultural references, particularly science fiction and architectonics,” Margritt shares. “The influence of futuristic cinematic aesthetics is also very present. References to the work of Giger and the films Interstellar and The Fifth Element have nourished the construction of these labyrinthine works.”

Producing plausible architectural drawings—where, even though we know this is a fantastical place, we can still believe these structures could be built—requires conscientiousness and technical prowess; Margritt has both. In photos of her work in progress, she uses a pencil and a string to ensure equal distances and straight lines on a massive scale. She sketches first with the pencil and then inks the lines when they’re ready to be permanent.

Despite the size and detail involved, there is no pre-planning. Margritt works straight on her final canvas. “I create without preliminary sketches; my creative process is based on intuitive exploration, repetition, and freedom,” Margritt says. “I am committed to a process of continuous creation, in which the work is never really finished and could always be expanded.” Just like reality, her world continues to grow in size and density, evolving as her creative language does.

Margritt has been creating complex universes for eight years. Currently, she’s working on a “maxi Futur/amas,” which measures over 14 feet wide and nearly 7 feet tall. A “mini” version of it, which she started recently, is no small feat either—it is 52 inches wide and 35 inches tall. She’s planning on working even smaller as she preps for several exhibitions in France and Switzerland in 2026.

To keep up to date with the artist’s work, you can follow Margritt on Instagram.

An artist known as Margritt is constructing an entire world, one stroke at a time.

Architectural Drawing by Margritt

Using a pencil, fine-tipped pen, and her imagination, she creates expansive artworks as part of her ongoing series titled Futur/amas.

Architectural Drawing by Margritt

Architectural Drawing by Margritt

"The work in Futur/amas is structured around perspectives, vanishing points, and complex architectural composition," Margritt explains to My Modern Met.

Architectural Drawing by Margritt

Architectural Drawing by Margritt

"This universe is fueled by cultural references, particularly science fiction and architectonics."

Architectural Drawing by Margritt

"The influence of futuristic cinematic aesthetics is also very present. References to the work of Giger and the films Interstellar and The Fifth Element have nourished the construction of these labyrinthine works."

Architectural Drawing by Margritt

Architectural Drawing by Margritt

Architectural Drawing by Margritt

Architectural Drawing by Margritt

Margritt: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Margritt.

