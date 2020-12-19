Home / Architecture / Museums

This Wave-Shaped Art Museum in China Is Covered With 13,000 Aluminum “Scales”

By Samantha Pires on December 19, 2020
This Art Museum in China is Clad With Thousands of Aluminum Scales

The Wave or Shimao is a new art museum in Tianjin, China. This new cultural amenity is just one of the entertainment opportunities in the popular business district that also includes the Binhai Matsu Cultural Park and the Binhai Aircraft Theme Park. Lacime Architects designed The Wave to symbolize the space where the sea meets the shore. The museum benefits from an ideal site with open green spaces, small beach areas, and an accessible waterfront. Designers used these site opportunities to define the cantilevered form by lifting the building off the ground and pulling each edge towards a unique vista.

In addition to the traditional interior galleries for the art museum, The Wave is designed to house an outdoor theater and outdoor flexible program. To protect these areas from inclement weather, the semi-domed building structure foregoes columns and boasts an open interior space that also acts as a roof for the outdoors.

This Art Museum in China is Clad With Thousands of Aluminum Scales

Lacime architects describe that all of these small-scale design decisions were made according to an overarching concept of “point, line, and plane.” These three scales of geometry work “to create contemporary urban spatial sequence of man, sea, and sky.” This rule of three is also evident in the final geometry of the building through the gentle extrusion of the shape to create a trio of major terraces.

Aluminum scales on the building’s façade were made possible by the use of BIM Technology—or Building Information Modeling. The team used these 3D modeling programs to help track individual panels throughout the design process. Approximately 13,000 aluminum scales were designed and constructed using this method for a seemingly continuous exterior skin. Some of these were carefully rotated to reflect light or to turn difficult corners.

The new art museum is a great example of the potential of parametric design and form making. With its large glass facades and careful consideration given to its natural surroundings, The Wave is a great place to view and experience modern art.

The Wave is designed to symbolize the space where the sea meets the shore.

This Art Museum in China is Clad With Thousands of Aluminum Scales

The project uses an overarching concept of “point, line, and plane.” These three scales of geometry work “to create contemporary urban spatial sequence of man, sea, and sky.”

This Art Museum in China is Clad With Thousands of Aluminum ScalesThis Art Museum in China is Clad With Thousands of Aluminum Scales

Approximately 13,000 aluminum scales were designed and constructed for a seemingly continuous exterior skin.

This Art Museum in China is Clad With Thousands of Aluminum ScalesThis Art Museum in China is Clad With Thousands of Aluminum ScalesThis Art Museum in China is Clad With Thousands of Aluminum ScalesThis Art Museum in China is Clad With Thousands of Aluminum Scales

Lacime Architects: Website | Facebook | Instagram
CAAI: Instagram
h/t: [designboom]

All images via Lacime Architects and CAAI.

Related Articles:

Architects Reveal New Images of ‘The Whale’ Museum in Arctic Circle

Architects Design Eco-Friendly Building Inspired by Rainbow Eucalyptus Trees

The Top 10 Most Visited Art Museums in the World

Jacques Cousteau’s Grandson Is Building the World’s Largest Underwater Research Center

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Corning Museum of Glass: Explore the World of Glassmaking at This Museum
Museum Built Around Space Shuttle Enterprise
Museum Busts Through Statue’s Face

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.