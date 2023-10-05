Halloween is right around the corner. Do you have your costume yet? If you are still struggling to figure out what you'll be wearing to your Halloween party, we've made it easy. Just take this simple 10-question quiz, and we'll give you the perfect costume, whether you want something spooky or sweet.

This week, if you enter your email address, not only will you get your results delivered to your inbox, but you'll also get some shopping suggestions. Pulling the perfect Halloween costume together couldn't be easier, leaving you more time to trick or treat with the kids or visit a haunted house with friends.

