Home / Quiz

Which American City Is Your Vibe? [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on September 7, 2023
American City Personality Quiz

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

There are a lot of incredible American cities, and each one has its own unique personality. Find out which city is best suited for someone who loves a fast-paced lifestyle and which is more tailored to someone who is laid back. Just answer six simple questions, and you'll discover which of five major cities in the United States matches your personality.

And, if you enter your email address, you'll also receive a copy of the results in your inbox, along with information about the city you vibe with.

Related Articles:

Discover Your Political Alter Ego: Which Former U.S. President Are You? [Quiz]

How Well Do You Know Your World Capitals? Test Your Geography Knowledge [Quiz]

Discover Your Inner Trailblazer: Which Famous Woman From History Are You? [Quiz]

Discover Your Monumental Match: Which Famous Landmark Are You Most Like? [Quiz]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Where Are These Modern Architectural Wonders? Guess the City [Quiz]
How Well Do You Know the 90s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]
Find Out How Old You Are Based on Your School Supplies Choices [Quiz]
How Well Do You Know Your World Capitals? Test Your Geography Knowledge [Quiz]
Which Barbie Are You? Take This Fun Personality Quiz to Find Out
Which Decade Are You Really From? Travel Back in Time and Take the Quiz

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Are You a Child of the 80s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]
Which Hue Represents You? Discover Your Color Match [Quiz]
How Much Do You Know About Monet? [Quiz]
Who is Your Genius Persona? Discover Your Historical Counterpart [Quiz]
Quote Quest: Who Said It? Art Edition [Quiz]
Artistic Tastes Revealed: Discover Your Ideal Art Experience [Quiz]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.