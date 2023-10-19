Test Your Knowledge: Play ‘Two Truths and a Lie (Artist Edition)’ [Quiz]

Pablo Picasso. Michelangelo. Andy Warhol. These are some of the well-known and respected names in art history. But how much do you know about their personalities? To test your knowledge, we've put together a quiz in the style of the game “Two Truths and a Lie.”

To play, first, you'll read three statements about 11 famous artists. Then, it will be up to you to determine which statement is a lie. If you guess correctly, you'll be rewarded with a point. See how high you score while learning interesting tidbits about these iconic artists. And, if you enter your email address, you'll also receive an email with articles full of details about some of the artists from the quiz.

