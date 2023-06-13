Home / Entertainment

Pat Sajak Announces He’s Retiring From ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosting After 41 Seasons

By Sara Barnes on June 13, 2023
Pat Sajak

Photo: everett225/Depositphotos

The game show Wheel of Fortune is a mainstay of broadcast television, and host Pat Sajak is as iconic as the program itself. But not for much longer; Sajak is stepping down as host. He recently announced that he'll be retiring from the show at the end of the upcoming season.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak said. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

At 76 years old, Sajak has earned his retirement. But, he won’t be completely stepping away from Wheel of Fortune. He’ll remain on as a consultant to the show for three years. His on-camera hosting, however, will mark the end of an era. Sajak has been the face of the show since its syndication in 1983, and even before that when there was a daytime version of it in 1981. Co-host Vanna White has been with him since that time.

Wheel of Fortune is one of the most popular shows on broadcast television and routinely has an average of 9 million daily viewers. Sajak is one of the most enduring television game show hosts in the United States. He’s won three Daytime Emmy Awards as well as a lifetime achievement award (along with the late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek).

There’s no talk of who will replace Sajak, but whoever does will have big shoes to fill.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced that he'll be retiring after the 41st season of the show airs this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)


h/t: [Complex]

Related Articles:

Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Fills in for Vanna White on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

Funny Twitter Account Is Dedicated to Guessing Wrong ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Answers

Justin Timberlake Gives Funny Response to Someone Saying “Your Girlfriend Looks Like Jessica Biel”

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

George R. R. Martin Joins the Picket Line of the WGA Strike in His Home of Santa Fe, New Mexico
Terry Crews and Billy Crudup Meet Up After Learning They Are Related by Blood
Blake Lively’s Touching Speech to Husband Ryan Reynolds Goes Viral
Michael J. Fox Celebrates His Son Sam’s Birthday With an Adorable Instagram Post
Justin Timberlake Gives Funny Response to Someone Saying “Your Girlfriend Looks Like Jessica Biel”
Harrison Ford Has the Perfect Reply to Being Called “Hot” at 80 Years Old

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Listen to This English Accent Coach Do One Phrase in 20 Different Accents
Robert Irwin Shares the Joys of “Uncle Life” Alongside Niece in Adorable Selfie
Kids Send Letters of Encouragement to Writers on the Picket Lines During WGA Strike
Best Signs From the Writers Guild of America Strike Show How Creative They Are With Words
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Celebrate the Promotion of Their Soccer Team Wrexham AFC
Lizzo Dazzled the 2023 Met Gala With a Surprise Performance

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.