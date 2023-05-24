Justin Timberlake Gives Funny Response to Someone Saying “Your Girlfriend Looks Like Jessica Biel”

To many, Justin Timberlake is an A-list superstar. The Grammy-winning singer and actor has been in the public eye since his boyband days with ‘NSYNC. Aside from his superstar status, he’s also married to another celebrity: Jessica Biel. They’ve been married for over 10 years, tying the knot after several years of dating. So, by this point, it’s common knowledge that the two are a couple. But not for everyone, it turns out.

Timberlake recently shared a selfie TikTok video that featured a screengrab of a hilarious comment. “I don’t know who you are,” the commenter wrote, “but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats!” They also added thumbs-up and star-eyed emojis to show their approval.

When you’re as famous as Timberlake is, it’s likely amusing to meet someone who seemingly has no clue who you are. In the video, the star is seen slowly lowering his sunglasses and saying “Yeah, yeah. Yeah,” as he stares into the camera. Timberlake also captioned the video, “From now on I’m only going by ‘Jessica Biel’s Boyfriend.'”

Fans were charmed by this TikTok and had fun gently teasing the singer in his comments. “Mr. Biel… you look familiar… just can’t place you…” one person said. “JT got HUMBLED,” wrote another. Someone else joked, “This is the guy from BSB [Backstreet Boys] right??” The last comment is especially funny for any elder millennial who had strong opinions about which late 90s/early aughts boyband was best.

Timberlake’s video comes nearly three months after his sweet tribute to Biel in honor of her birthday. In a gushing caption, he wrote, “I’m so glad you were born, my love.”

Justin Timberlake had a funny response to a TikTok user who didn't know who he was… but knew who his wife, Jessica Biel was.

Timberlake and Biel have been married over 10 years, with the Grammy Award-winning singer wish her a sweet happy birthday back in March.

