Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Fills in for Vanna White on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

By Regina Sienra on May 17, 2023

 

The daughter of legendary host Pat Sajak, Maggie Sajak, is no stranger to Wheel of Fortune. She joined the production as a social correspondent in 2021, delivering exclusive insight into what goes on behind the scenes, but her story with the show began many years before that. She first made it to the set as a 1-year-old, and grew up alongside a show that has kept many Americans company for decades. Now, the younger Sajak has gone even further—she has filled in for host Vanna White on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

So why did Maggie fill in for White? As the show geared up to welcome a group of luminaries, the iconic model left her post temporarily to join the show as a celebrity contestant. “We have an issue,” said Pat Sajak during the show. “With Vanna over there, we have a white puzzle board here.” He then announced who would take the spot, “Please welcome my daughter, Maggie Sajak. I think I'm going to cry.”

As for White, she competed against Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for charity on “Ultimate Host Night.” White played for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, while Jennings and Bialik played for Equal Justice Initiative and Mental Wealth Allianc, respectively.

Though this was a surreal night for the Sajaks, it wasn't the first time Maggie has been in front of the cameras. In 2019, daddy Sajak underwent emergency surgery to fix a blocked intestine, which got White bumped up to show host with the younger Sajak filling in for her at the puzzle board for a week.

After this recent appearance on TV, Maggie posted a picture of her and White, with a sweet message: “It was an HONOR filling in for you tonight @officialvannawhite! And congrats on raising $30,000 for @stjude!” The seasoned co-host replied, “You did a great job Maggie!” In a full-circle moment, Maggie also shared a video of her interviewing herself backstage, much like she does with other guests in the green room of the show.

After the experience, Wheel of Fortune shared a video of a father-daughter conversation about hosting duties. After joking and saying he would still be proud of her no matter how it went, Sajak couldn’t help feeling sentimental about the whole thing. “Hard not to be moved when your little girl comes out who's not a little girl.”

h/t: [Today]

