10 Best Platforms To Buy Art Online Today

Whether you are a seasoned collector or new to the game, buying a piece of art is easier than ever. Gone are the days of needing to visit galleries, which can often be intimidating. Now, art is at the tip of your fingers thanks to the internet, and buying art online is a breeze.

There are platforms available for all price points and tastes. From original paintings to limited editions, posters, and canvas prints, there is unlimited choice depending on your needs. So where should you start? If you already have a favorite artist, you can always decide to buy directly by contacting them on social media or via their website. Many artists will either sell work directly from their studio or are on some of the platforms we mention below. This makes shopping from the comfort of your own home a breeze and can cut out the middleman.

But what if you don't have a particular artist in mind? That's OK as well. There are plenty of sites that allow you to browse by style or subject matter. Some even let you filter artwork based on where you'd like to hang it. This makes it easier to narrow down the field and even discover new artists that you'd like to support.

The bottom line is that in this day and age, buying art online doesn't have to be difficult. And we're making the process a bit easier by spotlighting some of our favorite places to purchase a canvas, piece of photography, or sculpture for your home. Some sites work directly with independent artists, while others are virtual homes for well-respected art galleries, which means that you don't need to jet off to Paris or New York to get your hands on top-notch art.

If you are worried about your budget, don't be. There truly is something at every price point. You can start out with a print from an up-and-coming artist or really dig deep into your savings for an original piece by an established name in the contemporary art world. It's up to you. Keep scrolling to see our recommendations, and then start building your own art collection from the comfort of your own home.

Here are 10 incredible online platforms for purchasing your next piece of art.

ArtFinder

ArtFinder focuses on selling original and limited edition artwork from independent artists around the world. All artists have their work reviewed prior to going live on the platform. ArtFinder makes it easy to discover art at any price point by helpfully breaking its catalog down into easy pricing categories.

With 5,700 five-star reviews on TrustPilot, ArtFinder is a reliable source for affordable art. Buyers like the uncomplicated, simple purchasing process and appreciate the accurate representation of the artwork on the website. If you aren't satisfied with what you receive, the platform has a 14-day return policy—return shipping costs included.

Artsy

If you are looking for a high-end gallery experience from home, you'll want to check out Artsy. This highly respected platform has over 2 million pieces of art available from galleries around the world. Artsy aims to make collecting art easy and allows art lovers to buy artwork, bid in auctions, and even sell pieces from their collections.

Whether you want to buy a work on paper or an NFT, Artsy will help you. The filtering gets quite specific, so buyers can search based on the rarity of the art piece, where it's located, the artist's nationality, the medium, and the price range. Of course, it's also possible to search directly for the artist or gallery.

Due to the nature of the art on the platform, buyers will be able to either purchase, bid, make an offer, or inquire about pieces. Once you've purchased or made an offer, Artsy gives buyers 24 hours to change their minds, after which all sales are final. All bids at auction are also final, and any transactions made directly with a gallery after the initial inquiry are held to the individual gallery's refund policy.

Etsy

Since its inception in 2005, Etsy has been the go-to online marketplace for handcrafted and vintage items. Its motto, “Shop for anything from creative people anywhere,” sums it up. While many artists have migrated away from the platform as times have changed, there is no denying that there is still great art to be discovered here. Many emerging artists still use the platform, particularly for crafts, illustrations, and handmade pieces.

It can take a discerning eye to wade through the search results at times, and due to unfortunate copycats, it's always good to do due diligence and ensure that the art you are purchasing is from the original artist. Still, given the platform's reach and history, it's an incredible resource for purchasing affordable art.

Fine Art America

Fine Art America is the world's largest online art marketplace and print-on-demand technology company. They've been in business selling wall art, tapestries, home decor, apparel, and other products since 2006. The platform is home to hundreds of thousands of artists, photographers, graphic designers, illustrators, and global brands, making it a great resource.

As they mainly focus on framed prints, canvas prints, and posters, prices are rather affordable. You can also search curated thematic collections by high-level brands like Rolling Stone, TIME, Vogue, and National Geographic. These partnerships make Fine Art America a good choice if you are looking for a print of a famous photograph. If you aren't satisfied with what you receive, the platform has a 30-day return policy, with the buyer only responsible for shipping costs.

LiveAuctioneers

Whether you are a seasoned auction participant or just want to dip your toe in the water, you'll want to bookmark LiveAuctioneers. The site allows you to search and bid at auctions taking place at over 5,000 auction houses around the globe.

From collectibles to fashion to sculpture and paintings, it's easy to search LiveAuctioneers' database to find objects of interest. You can also follow specific searches so that you'll be informed when new items appear. But if auctions seem intimidating and you don't know where to start, LiveAuctioneers will help you out with their comprehensive guide to how auctions work.

Saatchi Art

If you want to purchase from emerging and mid-career independent artists, Saatchi Art is a great option. One of the most well-known platforms for buying art online, Saatchi has original pieces and art prints ranging from under $500 to over $10,000. With over 60,000 international artists on the platform, there is plenty to choose from. All the classic filtering options are available, but buyers can also work with a Saatchi Art Curator for no additional fee to help select art that suits their needs.

Buying art can sometimes be intimidating, and knowing what you like isn't always easy, so Saatchi also has a helpful guide on how to find the perfect artwork. If you buy something and then change your mind, Saatchi has a 14-day return policy for original artwork where buyers can receive store credit, or a partial or full refund depending on the circumstance. Commissions, open editions, limited editions, and frames are all non-refundable.

Singulart

Singulart is an incredible platform that represents over 12,000 artists. All artists on the platform undergo a review process by Singulart's curatorial team to ensure that their work is top-notch. Not only will buyers find paintings, photography, and drawings on the platform, but there is also space for sculptures, textile art, and digital art. The focus here is on original art, rather than posters or prints, and the prices reflect this.

Based on what's currently available, prices start in the range of $250 and go up to $20,000. A helpful chatbot can help narrow down your choices, or you can use the easy filtering found on the sidebar. There's also a space to commission original artwork and for design professionals to source artwork for their next projects.

Singulart ships worldwide with an average delivery time of 7 to 10 business days. Returns, complete with free shipping, are available for up to one year after you receive your order.

Tappan Collective

The Tappan Collective‘s mission is to make it easy for collectors to buy original art from working artists and to connect artists with collectors around the world. Its curatorial team of art world veterans scouts up-and-coming artists who are making their way in the art world and mid-career artists whose practices have taken an innovative turn.

The carefully curated site has everything from collage and mixed media pieces to photography, sculpture, and paintings. If you aren't sure where to begin, there is a helpful quiz to assist you in narrowing down your options. Art Advisory services are available for individuals and, as of 2023, there is even a physical location in Los Angeles, California, that hosts in-person exhibitions.

UGallery

UGallery wants to make purchasing a work of art as simple as possible and believes that this starts with the careful curation of the artists on their platform. They pick each artist and every piece they exhibit, making all artwork exclusive to UGallery, and they focus on spotlighting emerging and mid-career artists. Buyers can easily search by medium, subject, style, and size and can even commission a bespoke piece of art. They also have a fun quiz that matches you with artwork based on your tastes, and you can search collections based on the room where you intend to hang your art.

UGallery offers free shipping in the United States and a seven-day return period. In the case of a return, shipping is free for artwork under 50 inches on the longest side.

Widewalls

Established as an online art magazine in 2013, Widewalls has quickly grown into a valuable resource to keep updated on the contemporary art market. They have an extensive database of upcoming auction, as well as past auction results so that you can keep up on current art values.

In terms of purchasing art, Widewalls works with galleries to provide a large range of options. While there are, of course, paintings and drawings, buyers will also find interesting categories like furniture, jewelry, and books. After signing up for a free account, buyers will have the ability to either purchase art instantly, bid on an item, or send a pricing inquiry to a gallery.

Widewalls is particularly strong in street art, with art available from established artists like Invader, Vhils, and Shepard Fairey. Thanks to collaborations with respected, established galleries, there are also finds by the likes of Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and other historically important artists.

