Home / Art / Street Art

Vhils Uses Explosives to Blast a Brilliant Portrait Onto a Building

By Pinar Noorata on June 18, 2021
Explosive Street Art by Vhils

Street art comes in many forms, but none are nearly as explosive as the work of Alexandre Farto, aka Vhils. The Portuguese visual artist has captivated art enthusiasts around the world over the last 15 years with his unique techniques. Instead of adding paint or Wheatpaste posters to urban edifices, Vhils opts to subtract from the buildings themselves. For years, he’s been using everything from scalpels and chisels to drills, jackhammers, and even explosives to tear away at crumbling walls, revealing realistically etched faces of locals and often marginalized people.

His latest project, called The End of the Industrial Era, explores the dilapidated buildings of Barreiro, a massive rust-belt area in Portugal where Vhils was born and raised. Once again, the artist uses explosives to instantaneously reveal the face of a local person. The image, which is based on an archived photo of a local factory worker, flashes in a split-second, quickly followed by the demolition of the entire structure it appears on.

This whole unveiling and undoing took place within about two seconds, but Vhils was able to capture it all from multiple angles with the use of a lens of a ballistic camera that films at 2,000 frames per second. Through video, Vhils is able to immortalize his impermanent work. And now he’s eternalizing his ephemeral art further with NFTs. The explosion and implosion video will be released by Nifty Gateway—a digital art auction platform for non-fungible tokens that began a partnership with the auction house Sotheby’s—on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. It will include one open edition and three limited editions.

In addition to the Rust Belt video, there were be several Detritus NFTs featuring stone fragments from the explosion. The debris from the spectacle were “collected, laser and hand carved with several images that represent us all in small fragments as fossils of our life today, testifying the impact that all these transformations have in our suspended life as we all wait for what the future will bring us.” This sale will also include a physical piece given for free.

Keep an eye on Nifty Gateway on June 23 for Vhils’ explosive NFTs. Want to hear more from this incredible artist? Listen to our exclusive chat with Vhils on My Modern Met's Top Artist Podcast.

World-renowned street artist Vhils used demolition explosives to turn an old building into an ephemeral work of art.

The End of the Industrial Era Explosion Art by Vhils

“The End of the Industrial Era” (Explosion)

Once his desired image of a local factory worker was blasted onto the façade, it was almost immediately demolished.

Implosion Art by Vhils

“The End of the Industrial Era” (Implosion)

Now, both the video of the explosion/implosion and digitized chunks of debris from the wreckage are being auctioned off as NFTs.

Detritus by Vhils

Detritus #1

Detritus by Vhils

Detritus #4

Detritus by Vhils

Detritus #8

Watch the explosion and implosion in slow motion:

Vhils: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Nifty Gateway: Website | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature media by Vhils.

Related Articles:

Street Artist Vhils on His Iconic Art Style and Creative Process [Podcast]

Vhils Pays Tribute to Healthcare Workers by Chiseling Portraits Into Hospital Wall

Vhils’ Giant Chiseled Street Art Gets Two Simultaneous Gallery Exhibitions in Paris

One Artist Is Carving Walls Around the World to Turn Them Into Portraits of Locals [Interview]

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Street Artist Uses Basketball Court as His Canvas to Celebrate Reopening of a Community
French Street Artist JR Installs Amazing Optical Illusion in Front of the Eiffel Tower
Public Art Exhibition on Billboards Seeks To Shed Light on Attacks Against the AAPI Community
Street Artist Transforms Cracks in Pavement To Turn Eyesores Into Gorgeous Mosaics
Brilliant Street Murals Look Like Vibrant Fabric Billowing Across City Walls
JR’s Socially Conscious Street Art Celebrated in Largest Museum Exhibition Yet

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Shepard Fairey Promotes Peace and Love With Two Murals in Dubai
Massive Mural of Black Cowgirl Pays Tribute to Deep Ellum’s Rich Cultural History
Vibrant Birds Spread Their Wings in Murals That Engulf the Sides of Buildings
Street Artist Jr Creates Incredible Optical Illusion To “Crack Open” Shuttered Art Museum
Street Artist Transforms Ordinary Landscapes Into Playful Cast of Characters
Giant Tiger Mural Roars a Colorful Bouquet of Flowers and Glistening Gems

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.