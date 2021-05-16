Home / Art / Street Art

Shepard Fairey Promotes Peace and Love With Two Murals in Dubai

By Jessica Stewart on May 16, 2021
Shepard Fairey Creating Street Art

Renowned street artist Shepard Fairey has made his mark in Dubai's Design District with two new murals. Fairey created the murals, which face each other, in anticipation of his solo exhibition Future Mosaic, 2021 at Opera Gallery. The murals touch on universal themes of peace, justice, tolerance, and co-existence, which were also central to his exhibition.

Fairey and his team completed the artwork in just four days using stencils to help outline his graphic designs. The pieces, which are titled Rise Above Peace Fingers and Rise Above Dove, were executed with a reduced color palette to help make the designs pop. The result is aesthetically pleasing work that also sends an important message.

The American artist is not afraid to use his fame to touch on important themes. From climate change to voting rights to promoting diversity and hope, Fairey's imagery is always a reminder that we, as a society, can do better and make a change. By incorporating symbols like roses and doves, the artist sends a subtle—yet important—message.

The murals were organized by SAN Projects, which works between Dubai and London. Thanks to their photography, we're able to not only enjoy the finished work but see the effort that goes behind making these murals. The behind-the-scenes photographs show Fairey and his team laying down the colors that slowly build up to the finished murals. In expertly using stencils, Fairey and his team have created two pieces of public art that will provide enjoyment to the community for years to come.

Street artist Shepard Fairey recently completed two large murals in Dubai.
Two Murals by Shepard Fairey in Dubai

The artworks are based on themes of justice, tolerance, and peace.

Shepard Fairey Mural in DubaiShepard Fairey Mural in Dubai

Fairey and his team spent four days creating the colorful pieces of public art.

Public Art in Dubai by Shepard FaireyDetail of Shepard Fairey Mural in DubaiBehind the Scenes of Shepard Fairey Art in Dubai

The precision and detail found in the murals require careful planning and skilled execution.

Creating Shepard Fairey MuralShepard Fairey Creating Street ArtShepard Fairey Creating Street Art

Thanks to behind-the-scenes photographs, we're able to see Fairey's creative process.

Shepard Fairey and His Team at WorkShepard Fairey Spray Painting Mural in DubaiShepard Fairey Mural in DubaiStreet Artist Shepard Fairey at WorkWork in Progress on Shepard Fairey Mural

Shepard Fairey: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by SAN Projects.

