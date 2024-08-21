Home / Art / Painting

Self-Taught Artist Captures Every Tiny Hair and Feather in Hyperrealistic Animal Paintings

By Emma Taggart on August 21, 2024

Wildlife Paintings by Carla Grace Ollwitz

Artist Carla Grace Ollwitz crafts stunning paintings that showcase the beauty of animals in breathtaking detail. Born in South Africa and having lived on multiple continents during her childhood, her experiences resulted in a deep love for nature that shines through in her work.

“I spent many years in different parts of Africa as a child and youth,” Ollwitz tells My Modern Met. “Being so exposed to wildlife had a huge impact on my decision to focus on wildlife as my core brand.”

From vibrant tropical birds to majestic mammals like lions and bears, each fascinating animal is captured with impressive detail. Bird portraits feature textured plumage brought to life through thousands of meticulously applied brushstrokes, while the furry manes of lions are rendered in rich layers of oil or acrylic.

Impressively, Ollwitz is entirely self-taught. After dropping out of university, she set up her own business and began teaching herself how to paint. Her daily commitment to refining her craft is evident in her work, and she even generously shares painting tips with her followers on social media.

Ollwitz aims to inspire her viewers to connect with nature through her art. “I believe that the majority of humans are drawn to wildlife. An individual's affinity to help creatures that cannot help themselves tends to reveal the truth about a human's character,” she says. “My work has become focused on creating an experience between the viewer and the subject that feels tangible.”

Check out some of the anrtist’s incredible wildlife paintings below, and be sure to follow Ollwitz on Instagram for more artwork and painting tips.

Carla Grace Ollwitz creates wildlife-inspired paintings that showcase the beauty of animals in incredible detail.

Bird portraits feature textured plumage brought to life through thousands of meticulously applied brushstrokes.

And furry mammals are rendered in rich layers of oil or acrylic.

The self-taught artist frequently shares her journey and progress, showing that dedication is the key to improvement.

Carla Grace Ollwitz: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Carla Grace Ollwitz.

