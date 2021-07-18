Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Artist Promotes Wildlife Conservation With Her Awe-Inspiring Animal Paintings

By Margherita Cole on July 18, 2021
Animal Paintings by Sophie Green

For artist Sophie Green, animals are more than creative muses. The UK-based painter captures giraffes, bison, elephants, and other creatures in photorealistic portraits which celebrate each subject's unique beauty and raise awareness of their vulnerability. Moreover, the award-winning fine artist donates 10% of her profits to wildlife and conservation charities.

“It is my view that everybody should be making a concerted effort to improve the dire situation that our planet is currently in; whether it be through donating time, money, making lifestyle changes, or educating others,” Green tells My Modern Met. “For me, I use my art to depict both the beauty and the vulnerability of the natural world, raise awareness for conservation issues, and encourage others to consider how they too can make a difference.”

Each work features an animal or a few of its kind against an empty backdrop. This brings all of the focus onto the cause of the species that is depicted. By rendering each animal in spectacular detail, Green encourages viewers to reflect on the subject's beauty, as well as consider their future on this planet. “To me, there is nothing so fascinating, so precious and so gracious as the natural world. I have been sketching, drawing, painting, and obsessing over animals and their surroundings since childhood and will continue to do so for many years to come,” she adds.

You can purchase original paintings and limited edition prints via Green's online store and know that a portion of the profits go to wildlife conservation. Follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

UK-based artist Sophie Green creates realistic animal paintings to promote wildlife conservation.

Animal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenSophie Green: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sophie Green.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
