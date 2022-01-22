Lifelike Animal Paintings Raise Real Awareness for Vulnerable Endangered Species

The biodiversity of our planet is one of the many things that make it beautiful. UK-based artist Sophie Green celebrates animal species big and small with her exquisite acrylic paintings. She captures elephants, tigers, rhinos, and more in her photorealistic depictions, which in turn help raise awareness of the vulnerability of these amazing creatures. Moreover, the award-winning fine artist donates 10% of her profits to wildlife and conservation charities.

“I have been sketching, drawing, painting, and obsessing over animals and their surroundings since childhood and will continue to do so for many years to come,” Green says. Her portfolio of work boasts an array of different animals from around the world. She uses her brush and palette of acrylic paint to render each one realistically, capturing all of the minute details such as the texture of the skin, fur, and feathers. Green enhances the drama of her paintings by placing each animal against a solid or murky background. In this way, she concentrates the viewer's attention solely on the beauty of the subject.

“It is impossible to admire the beauty of the natural world without also reflecting on its vulnerability,” Green continues. A large part of her creative practice is dedicated to inspiring others to “make a concerted effort to improve the dire situation that our planet is currently in.” She hopes that by admiring the grace of the animals in her paintings, people will be reminded that these creatures and their environments are still at risk.

You can purchase prints via Green's online store and know that a portion of profits goes to wildlife conservation. Keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following her on Instagram.

UK-based artist Sophie Green creates realistic animal paintings to promote wildlife conservation.

Watch these videos for insight into Green's painting process:

