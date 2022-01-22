Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Lifelike Animal Paintings Raise Real Awareness for Vulnerable Endangered Species

By Margherita Cole on January 22, 2022
Animal Paintings by Sophie Green

The biodiversity of our planet is one of the many things that make it beautiful. UK-based artist Sophie Green celebrates animal species big and small with her exquisite acrylic paintings. She captures elephants, tigers, rhinos, and more in her photorealistic depictions, which in turn help raise awareness of the vulnerability of these amazing creatures. Moreover, the award-winning fine artist donates 10% of her profits to wildlife and conservation charities.

“I have been sketching, drawing, painting, and obsessing over animals and their surroundings since childhood and will continue to do so for many years to come,” Green says. Her portfolio of work boasts an array of different animals from around the world. She uses her brush and palette of acrylic paint to render each one realistically, capturing all of the minute details such as the texture of the skin, fur, and feathers. Green enhances the drama of her paintings by placing each animal against a solid or murky background. In this way, she concentrates the viewer's attention solely on the beauty of the subject.

“It is impossible to admire the beauty of the natural world without also reflecting on its vulnerability,” Green continues. A large part of her creative practice is dedicated to inspiring others to “make a concerted effort to improve the dire situation that our planet is currently in.” She hopes that by admiring the grace of the animals in her paintings, people will be reminded that these creatures and their environments are still at risk.

You can purchase prints via Green's online store and know that a portion of profits goes to wildlife conservation. Keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following her on Instagram.

UK-based artist Sophie Green creates realistic animal paintings to promote wildlife conservation.

Animal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie GreenAnimal Paintings by Sophie Green

Watch these videos for insight into Green's painting process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sophie Green (@sophiegreenfineart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sophie Green (@sophiegreenfineart)

Sophie Green: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sophie Green.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
