Home / Photography

Photographer Uses Drone To Wrap Historic Tower in Light

By Jessica Stewart on August 9, 2022
Light Painting by Will Ferguson

Photographer Will Ferguson is back with another viral light painting created with his drone. After drawing attention for his photo of a light halo around Glastonbury Tor, Ferguson has now wrapped Broadway Tower in a beautiful spiral of light. The tower is a folly located in the Cotswold region of southwest England, and its masonry is highlighted beautifully by the light. The spiral is just one of two images Ferguson snapped of the tower, and he shared how he made them happen on TikTok.

For Ferguson, who is also a filmmaker, these images are a wonderful creative outlet. He spends a lot of time operating a drone, but mainly for commercial work—Google, the BBC, Sky Sports, and Deutsche Bank are just some of his clients. These quiet moments exploring the countryside allow him to explore his personal creativity away from the confines of any commission.

The results speak for themselves, with his passion for creative imagery clearly on display. Whether he's light painting in London or filming wild tigers in India, Ferguson always gives his maximum effort. And luckily for us, he's equally passionate about sharing his knowledge with others. His TikTok is filled with helpful tips and tricks that show how he executes his work.

Photographer Will Ferguson loves creating light paintings with his drone.

Light Painting by Will FergusonLight Painting by Will Ferguson

Watch to see how he executed his latest images of a tower enveloped in light.

@iwillfoto Summer Spirals ⚡️#learnontiktok #photomagic #photography #drone #lightpainting #photographytips ♬ original sound – iwillfoto

Will Ferguson: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Will Ferguson.

Related Articles:

‘Light Painting’ Duo Captures Perfectly-Timed Photo as Lightning Strikes

Dancing Light Paintings Contour Nature With Fiery Streaks of Illumination

Long Exposure Photos Capture Drones “Painting” Light Halos Over Mountains

Photographer Uses Drone to Illuminate Abandoned Bus in the Australian Outback

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Creates Mesmerizing Flight Trails of Winged Creatures as a Meditation on Time
Ultra High-Speed Photography Captures Hidden Human Figures in Moving Water
Unique Pet Portraits Place Puppies Next to Their Adult Selves in One Seamless Photo
Getty Gives Public Access To 30,000 Images of Black History and Culture
Astrophotographer Uses $500 Telescope to Photograph the Pillars of Creation
This Teenager is Taking Marvelous Moon Photos Using His Phone

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Astrophotographer Captures Spectacular Sight of the Andromeda Galaxy From His Backyard
The History of Camera Obscura and How It Was Used as a Tool To Create Art in Perfect Perspective
Ukrainian Family’s Stolen Camera Is Found With Images of Russian Soldiers
Dramatic Short Film Explores the Secret World of Microscopic Plankton
Artist Pays Tribute To Musicians We’ve Lost With Colorful Light Paintings of Skeleton Bands
Melancholic Photo Series Uses the Color Blue To Capture Experiences With Depression

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]