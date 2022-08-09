Photographer Uses Drone To Wrap Historic Tower in Light

Photographer Will Ferguson is back with another viral light painting created with his drone. After drawing attention for his photo of a light halo around Glastonbury Tor, Ferguson has now wrapped Broadway Tower in a beautiful spiral of light. The tower is a folly located in the Cotswold region of southwest England, and its masonry is highlighted beautifully by the light. The spiral is just one of two images Ferguson snapped of the tower, and he shared how he made them happen on TikTok.

For Ferguson, who is also a filmmaker, these images are a wonderful creative outlet. He spends a lot of time operating a drone, but mainly for commercial work—Google, the BBC, Sky Sports, and Deutsche Bank are just some of his clients. These quiet moments exploring the countryside allow him to explore his personal creativity away from the confines of any commission.

The results speak for themselves, with his passion for creative imagery clearly on display. Whether he's light painting in London or filming wild tigers in India, Ferguson always gives his maximum effort. And luckily for us, he's equally passionate about sharing his knowledge with others. His TikTok is filled with helpful tips and tricks that show how he executes his work.

Photographer Will Ferguson loves creating light paintings with his drone.

Watch to see how he executed his latest images of a tower enveloped in light.

Will Ferguson: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Will Ferguson.