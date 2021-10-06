Home / Photography

Photographer Uses Drone to Create a Spectacular Light Halo Atop St. Michael’s Tower

By Jessica Stewart on October 6, 2021
LED Light Halo Around Glastonbury Tor by Will Ferguson

Since he picked up his first DSLR camera at 17 years old, Will Ferguson has been interested in getting creative with light. Now a professional filmmaker and photographer based in London, Ferguson makes time between clients to shoot passion projects. One such project has brought him a lot of attention after he posted a video to TikTok. His incredible photo of a LED light halo over the famed tower on Glastonbury Tor has now gone viral thanks to his behind-the-scenes video.

After climbing Glastonbury Tor at 3 a.m., he attached bright LED lights to his drone. It took a bit of finesse, but the end result is a magical photo where St. Michael's Tower is eerily illuminated by this mysterious halo. For Ferguson, the project was a way to combine two passions—drone photography and light painting.

“I began with the classic shot of cars driving along a motorway at night and progressed from there,” he tells My Modern Met. “I also have a passion for flying drones and I do a lot of commercial drone operations for clients. When I realized an LED lighting company had made a kit available to safely attach small but bright LED lights to my drone, I was sold. Combining these two passions energized my imagination and this image was created!”

Ferguson then posted a TikTok video as a way to share his knowledge and help other photographers create similar work. He never could have guessed the impact that it would have. “The response to my behind-the-scenes TikTok video has been absolutely crazy,” he shares. “I have always loved sharing my work online but have never ever experienced such a big boom of engagement with a video before. My TikTok grew 25,000 followers and the video reached 1.5 million users within 48 hours. One of the best feelings is having a community of people following my social pages because they love my work and are inspired to go out and take their own images. It is really epic to be able to help other photographers improve their images.”

But this isn't the only drone light painting that Ferguson's done. He also posted a video explaining how he executed a perfect halo over a tree. Beautifully balanced between the halo, the surrounding environment, and the sky, the photo shows off Ferguson's technical skills. Anyone interested in seeing how to create these night photographs will definitely want to follow the British photographer.

Photographer Will Ferguson combines his love of drones and light to create artistic light halos.

Light Halo Around Tree by Will Ferguson

His behind-the-scenes videos on TikTok give insight into his creative process.

@iwillfotoHow to Drone Lightpaint 🛸⚡️ ##learnontiktok ##photomagic ##photography ##drone ##lightpainting ##photographytips♬ original sound – iwillfoto

@iwillfotoDrone Halo 😇Want to see more of this? ⚡️Comment below 👇🏼•#lig#htpainting #lea#rnontiktok #dro#ne #pho#tography #pho#tomagic #pho#tographytips♬ Endeavour – Azaleh

Will Ferguson: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Will Ferguson.

Related Articles:

Watch This Photographer Expertly “Paint” Two Swans Using Light

Dancing Light Paintings Contour Nature With Fiery Streaks of Illumination

Long Exposure Photos Capture Drones “Painting” Light Halos Over Mountains

Extraordinary New Light Paintings Capture Colorful Movements of Kayaks and Canoes

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Spends 10 Years Capturing 48 Stunning Colors of the Moon
Discover Daguerreotype Photography and How the Pioneering Process Is Still Used Today
Photographer Makes Her Widely Stolen Image Free to Use After Selling It as an NFT for $300K
It Took 100,000 Photos to Put Together This 230-Megapixel Picture of the Sun
Artist “Unwraps” NASA Photos to Give Us Buzz Aldrin’s Perspective of the Moon
Watch This Photographer Expertly “Paint” Two Swans Using Light

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

9 Camera Filters and Lenses for Your DSLR to Achieve Awesome Effects in Photos
Artist Breathes New Life Into Old Black and White Photos by Colorizing Them
Man Diagnosed With Cancer Has Fun With His Hair Before Losing It to Chemo
Rare Susan B. Anthony Portrait Found in Hidden Photo Studio Is Going Up for Auction
“Then and Now” Portraits of Celebrities With Their Younger Selves
Incredible Phenomenon Makes Chicago Skyline Visible in Sunsets From 50 Miles Away

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.