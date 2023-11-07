Home / Entertainment

News Correspondent Will Reeve Looks Just Like His Late ‘Superman’ Actor Father Christopher Reeve

By Margherita Cole on November 7, 2023

When children have famous parents, it's almost impossible not to draw comparisons between them. For some, this can be a tiring experience, but ABC News correspondent Will Reeve is flattered when people tell him he resembles his father, the late actor Christopher Reeve who was famous for portraying Superman in the 1980s. Will brought up the similarities between himself and his father at a benefit for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which is dedicated to “improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis.”

After an equestrian accident in 1995, Christopher was left paralyzed from the neck down, and lived in a wheelchair until his death in 2004. Two years later, his wife and Will's mother, Dana, passed away from lung cancer. The Foundation changed its name to Christopher & Dana Reeve in 2007 to honor both parents. Will serves as a board member alongside his two siblings. “And I think that if the public might find a little interest in, ‘Oh, he his looks like his famous dad,' that's great,” Will says. “That means they're talking about my family in a positive light and remembering our dad and our mom and our family in a way that honors them. I always take that as a compliment.”

Now 31, Will has found purpose in connecting will people to help the foundation grow. “I love people, I love as it relates to the Reeve Foundation and the community that we are so focused on building. Nothing makes me happier or prouder than when people who might not otherwise have known each other, or have known about us or our cause, come together and leave with something meaningful,” Will explains. “I think that I had two beautiful parents, inside and out, and if I bear any resemblance to them physically, or temperamentally, or in my values, then I take that as a compliment every day.”

Christopher Reeve famously played Superman in the 1980s. He was later paralyzed from an equestrian accident in 1995.

Will honors his father and mother by serving as a board member for the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

 

Will Reeve: Instagram
h/t: [People]

