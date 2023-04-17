Home / Entertainment

Actor Matthew McConaughey Reveals That Woody Harrelson Might Be His Brother

By Regina Sienra on April 17, 2023
Actors Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey

Photos: everett225/Depositphotos (left), ChinaImages/Depositphotos (right)

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have been good friends offscreen for many years. Even onscreen, their bond was palpable when they starred side by side on the first season of the HBO show True Detective. While they have described their relationship as a “bromance,” the two Texan actors could share an even deeper connection—they could actually be brothers.

“Where I start and where [Woody] ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line,” McConaughey said during an interview with Kelly Ripa on her podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera. “And that's part of our bromance, right? My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew. And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him.”

McConaughey then recalled something his 91-year-old mother shared with him and Harrelson. “In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” McConaughey recounts. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

This revelation pushed McConaughey to look into his family history. What he found made him increasingly suspicious of what his mother had said. “We went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that [Harrelson’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”

All these clues seem to imply that McConaughy and Harrelson could potentially share a father and that would make them half-brothers. While the matter could be easily settled with a DNA test, McConaughey is reluctant, as he is afraid of what it could mean. “This is what we're on the precipice of now. Look, it's a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let's do it!’ because what's the skin in it for him? It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you're trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?' I got a little more skin in the game.”

McConaughey's father, James Donald “Jim” McConaughey, died in 1992 at age 70; while Harrelson's father, a convicted hitman named Charles Voyde Harrelson, died serving a life sentence in 2007.

For now, both McConaughey and Harrelson will star on Brother From Another Mother, a new Apple TV+ show where, according to Vulture, they’ll play loosely fictionalized versions of themselves. The series is described as “a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.” While the title is definitely up to something, it's not yet clear whether the show will address these revelations.

Actor Matthew McConaughey has revealed that he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por ET Canada (@etcanada)

“In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” McConaughey recounted. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Quién (@quiencom)

Matthew McConaughey: Instagram
Woody Harrelson: Instagram
h/t: [Insider]

Related Articles:

Actor Matthew McConaughey Gives Impassioned Plea for Gun Control

Woody Harrelson Wrote a Poem for His Adorable 8-Month-Old Doppelgänger

Michael J. Fox Receives Honorary Oscar for Activism in the Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease

Woman Reunites With Birth Mother 34 Years After Being Given Up For Adoption

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

McLovin Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse Shows Off Engagement at Celtics Game
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ Plays It’s Final Performance After 35 Years on Broadway
Drew Barrymore Is Being Praised For Interview With Brooke Shields About Childhood Fame and #MeToo
Brad Pitt Let His 105-Year-Old Neighbor Live on His Sprawling Estate Rent Free
‘Stranger Things’ Actress Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Rob Lowe Surprises Son With 5-Year Sobriety Chip in a Sweet Moment on Live Television

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Actor James Hong Moves TV Host to Tears in Heartfelt Conversation About Her Dad
Jeremy Renner Shares Video Update of Him Walking Again After Snowplow Accident
Martin Short Changed Seats on a Plane So Chance the Rapper Could Sit With His 7-Year-Old Daughter
Adam Sandler Receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and Is Honored by His Comedian Friends
Ke Huy Quan Is a Superfan Who Loves Taking Selfies With Other Celebrities
Watch Michelle Yeoh’s Mom Tearful Reaction to Her Daughter’s Historic Oscar Win

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.