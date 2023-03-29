Wildlife Photographers Unite in New Book To Highlight Beauty of Endangered Animals

A decade ago, British photographer Graeme Green was on assignment in Africa when he stumbled upon an idea to promote the conservation of wildlife. “Big 5” was a phrase once used by big-game hunters to describe the African wildlife that was the most difficult to track and kill. Green wanted to transform the meaning, and instead of shooting these animals with guns, they'd be shot with cameras in an effort to educate the public.

Over the course of many years, Green spoke with fellow wildlife photographers about his concept and, in 2020, the project was launched. The Big 5 would no longer be associated with the end of life, but with a celebration of the animals that are most at risk on our planet. A public vote was held to decide what The New Big 5 would be, with the elephant, polar bear, lion, gorilla, and tiger coming out on top.

The original project saw leading photographers like Ami Vitale, Cristina Mittermeier, Thomas Vijayan, and many more lending their images to highlight the threats that endangered species are currently facing. Now, Green is releasing a book, The New Big 5, in order to continue his mission of helping the animals that need it the most.

“The New Big 5 project did a great job at highlighting endangered species and threats facing animals around the world,” Green shares. “It was always my hope to produce a book—the next step in that mission. Looking at the photos in this book is a powerful reminder of the incredible beauty and diversity of the natural world, and what we stand to lose if we don't take urgent action to protect wildlife and the planet.”

The book contains 226 incredible portraits of wildlife from 146 photographers, as well as text and essays from the world's foremost conservationists, including Jane Goodall.

“I hope the photos in this The New Big 5 book will lead people into the wonderful worlds of these iconic species and encourage them to explore the lives of so many other fascinating creatures, many of which are also endangered,” says Dr. Goodall. “Then, perhaps, other people will become involved in helping to create a world where wildlife can flourish for future generations to enjoy. I believe we have a window of time during which we can start to heal some of the harm we have inflicted on the natural world and slow down the heating of the planet. But only if we get together and take action now.”

The New Big 5: A Global Photography Project For Endangered Wildlife by Graeme Green is out now, available at Insight Editions.com, Amazon, and independent bookshops, with a foreword by Paula Kahumbu and an afterword by Jane Goodall.

